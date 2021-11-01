Miami-Dade eases mask requirement for middle, high school students

A child wearing a face mask waves before entering school. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade County Public schools eased its COVID-19 mask requirement Monday for middle and high school students. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told reporters that the face coverings required for all students, employees, volunteers and visitors, according to the district's website, would now be lifted for middle and high school students whose parents choose to sign an opt-out form. Advertisement

The change was announced as part of a news conference on revised COVID-19 protocols.

The decision comes after the state of Florida has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases for the past 10 weeks going into November, data from the Florida Department of Health shows.

It also follows the Florida Department of Education approving a resolution last month to sanction eight school districts for violating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's executive order against mask mandates, including Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach counties.

Carvalho said he had "significant, extensive and frequent consultation with medical experts," prior to making the decision.

The mask requirement will remain the same for younger students, many of whom have not yet been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, he added.

Carvalho said that he was also hopeful that "on the basis of continued improvement of health conditions" there would be further relaxation of masking requirements in coming days.

"I am very confident that within days we will be making an announcement regarding further relaxation of mask protocols at elementary and K-8 centers," he said.

Broward County eased its mask rules last week for high school students while retaining its mask requirement for elementary and middle schools.