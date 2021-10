Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016. Malik pleaded no contest from charges stemming from an argument with his former girlfriend and her mother. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Pop singer Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to charges of harassment against his former partner and model Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid. The charges stem from a Sept. 29 dustup at the celebrity couple's Pennsylvania home where he allegedly shoved Yolanda Hadid into a dresser and screamed profanity at her before trying to fight a security guard, TMZ reported, citing legal documents. Advertisement

Earlier this week it was reported that Gigi Hadid, 26, and Malik, 28, were ending their on-again-off-again relationship. Malik, a former member of One Direction and contestant on The X Factor, took to Twitter to deny allegations he struck Yolanda Hadid. He said he was working toward "a safe and private space" for Khai, the 13-month-old daughter he shares with Gigi Hadid.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," Malik said in the statement.

Malik entered the no contest plea on Wednesday, Billboard reported. The plea means Malik does not admit guilt but will allow the charges to stick. He's agreed to serve 360 days of probation in addition to completing anger management and domestic violence programs.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," a representative for Gigi Hadid said in a statement to E! News on Thursday.