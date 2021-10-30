Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2021

Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By James Pollard, The Texas Tribune
School employees in Wylie, Texas, receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 26. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Attorney General Ken Paxton, on behalf of the state, sued the Biden administration on Friday over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The federal requirement, which is set to take effect Dec. 8, calls on all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Texas lawsuit comes after similar suits filed by Florida and Georgia, along with several other states.

"The Biden administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want," Paxton said in a statement. "The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the president thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing."

Paxton and fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott have been at war with local and federal officials over vaccinate mandates. Earlier this month, Abbott expanded an executive order to block the requirement for any entity in Texas, including healthcare facilities and private businesses. He previously banned cities, counties, school districts and state agencies from requiring vaccines. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has tweeted that vaccination "should never be forced on anyone by the state or a private employer."

The lawsuit alleges the Biden administration acted unconstitutionally in drafting the vaccine mandate policy. It also argues that the administration required congressional approval to enforce it.

In September, Biden issued a federal order mandating that all federal contractors be vaccinated -- a move that includes major airlines, some of which are headquartered in Texas. At the same time, Biden required that private businesses with 100 or more employees either mandate vaccines or provide weekly coronavirus testing.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to block Maine's vaccine mandate, though that request came from a group of healthcare workers who argued their religious liberty rights had been violated because the mandate did not allow for a religious exemption. The highest court has also rejected challenges to vaccine mandates at Indiana University and in a New York City school system.

Scientists and medical professional have supported efforts to increase vaccinations as research emphasizes the shots' effectiveness in preventing infection, hospitalizations and death. About 53% of Texans have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Latest Headlines

Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Amtrak collision with a Nissan SUV early Saturday in North Charleston, S.C., killed three people and left one person hospitalized, police said.
Court rules against N.Y. health workers seeking exemption to vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court rules against N.Y. health workers seeking exemption to vaccine mandate
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court has lifted a temporary injunction that prevented New York from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on healthcare workers seeking religious exemptions.
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
The sun is about to treat skywatchers to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights this weekend, one of the best opportunities to see the aurora so far in 2021.
Trump seeks to block 770 pages of records tied to Jan. 6 committee probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump seeks to block 770 pages of records tied to Jan. 6 committee probe
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump seeks to block 770 pages out of approximately 1600 tied to the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and efforts to contest the November election.
NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New York's Republican mayoral nominee, Curtis Sliwa, was treated at a hospital after being hit by a taxi cab, his campaign announced.
U.S. intelligence no closer to knowing COVID-19 origin in declassified report
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. intelligence no closer to knowing COVID-19 origin in declassified report
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community on Friday released a full declassified version of its report on the origins of COVID-19, which indicates the Biden administration is no closer to understanding where the virus came from.
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of Maine Gov. Janet Mills' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced her plans to run for governor of the state, pledging to "take on the powerful."
Biden administration again seeks to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden administration again seeks to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is again attempting to end the so-called Remain in Mexico policy despite a court order earlier this year enforcing the immigration action, a Department of Homeland Security memo indicated.
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Michael Riley, the Capitol Police officer indicted for helping a Jan. 6 rioter attempt to evade the FBI, has resigned from the force, his legal team confirmed Friday.
