U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2021 / 2:13 PM

Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1

By Sommer Brokaw

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Amtrak collision with a Nissan SUV early Saturday in North Charleston, S.C., killed three people and left one person hospitalized, police said.

The incident occurred at 2:26 a.m. at the Remount Road railroad crossing in North Charleston, which is located a few miles north of downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center.

All the fatalities and the one injury reported were from inside the SUV, North Charleston Fire Department said in a statement to the Post and Courier.

Their identities have not been disclosed.

North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Stephanie Julazadeh told WSCC-TV in Charleston that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth person was treated by firefighters and transported to the hospital by Charleston County EMS.

No injuries were reported on the Amtrak train, which was carrying 500 passengers at the time.

Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin told the Post and Courier the train involved in the crash was a passenger option car carrier with regular 855-mile runs between Lorton, Va., and Sanford, Fla.

The North Charleston Police Department and CSX Transportation were investigating the cause.

Amtrak representatives will assess the damage to the train.

Earlier this month in southern Oklahoma, an Amtrak train collided with a car hauler, injuring five people aboard the train.

