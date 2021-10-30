Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2021 / 4:53 PM

Merriam Webster adds definitions for 'breakthrough,' 'whataboutism,' others

By Jake Thomas
Merriam Webster adds definitions for 'breakthrough,' 'whataboutism,' others
Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary. Photo by Daniel Tak/Flickr

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- As the times change, so does the dictionary. Merriam-Webster has added definitions for 455 new words such as "breakthrough," "whataboutism," "dad bod" and others that have generated headlines and discussion.

The definitions, added Friday, reflect the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its recent developments. The widely used dictionary added, "vaccine passport" to refer to a physical or digital document providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or other infectious diseases. "Breakthrough" is an infection in someone fully vaccinated against an infectious disease.

Advertisement

In politics, "whataboutism" is a response to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by someone else is just as bad or worse. Merriam-Webster also defined "astroturf," a figurative term to describe political campaigns that appear grassroots but are instead supported by powerful interests.

"Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding," a Merriam-Webster statement read. "New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a living language, and our latest list brings together both new and likely familiar words that have shown extensive and established use."

RELATED FDA scientists: Data shows Moderna vaccine protection lasts, unsure of booster need

Merriam-Webster added definitions for other words that have become increasingly used.

Advertisement

They include "doorbell camera," a small camera designed for an exterior connected to the doorbell and often has a microphone or speaker. A "dad bod" is the physique of the typical father that's often slightly overweight and not very muscular. A "fourth trimester" is the three-month period immediately following childbirth where a mother recovers and adjusts to caring for her infant.

The updates also extended to new foods and cooking methods. A "ghost kitchen" is a commercial facility where food is prepared for off-premise consumption. A "fluffernutter" is a peanut butter and marshmallow crème sandwich made with white bread, and "chicharron" is a piece of fried pork belly or skin usually eaten as a snack.

RELATED Vin Diesel unfazed by 'dad bod' shaming: 'I've had the best body in N.Y.C. for decades'

Online communications have "contributed to a vocabulary newly rich in efficient and abbreviated expression" Merriam-Webster said in its update. The dictionary now includes definitions for "TBH," an abbreviation for "to be honest," and "deplatform," removing someone from social media or other communication means.

The internet has also created new definitions for long-established words. The updated definition of "because" now includes how the word is used to humorously express the vagueness about the exact reason for something.

Advertisement

RELATED 'Pandemic' is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year

Latest Headlines

Union reaches another tentative deal to end John Deere workers strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Union reaches another tentative deal to end John Deere workers strike
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A union representing John Deere employees reached another tentative deal Saturday to potentially end a two-week strike after workers rejected their initial agreement.
Vice President Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 booster shot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 booster shot
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris rolled up her sleeve Saturday for her COVID-19 booster shot.
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to charges of harassment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to charges of harassment
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Pop singer Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to charges of harassment against his former partner and model Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.
Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Amtrak collision with a Nissan SUV early Saturday in North Charleston, S.C., killed three people and left one person hospitalized, police said.
Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Attorney General Ken Paxton, on behalf of the state, sued the Biden administration on Friday over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Court rules against N.Y. health workers seeking exemption to vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Court rules against N.Y. health workers seeking exemption to vaccine mandate
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court has lifted a temporary injunction that prevented New York from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on healthcare workers seeking religious exemptions.
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
The sun is about to treat skywatchers to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights this weekend, one of the best opportunities to see the aurora so far in 2021.
Trump seeks to block 770 pages of records tied to Jan. 6 committee probe
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump seeks to block 770 pages of records tied to Jan. 6 committee probe
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump seeks to block 770 pages out of approximately 1600 tied to the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and efforts to contest the November election.
NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New York's Republican mayoral nominee, Curtis Sliwa, was treated at a hospital after being hit by a taxi cab, his campaign announced.
U.S. intelligence no closer to knowing COVID-19 origin in declassified report
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. intelligence no closer to knowing COVID-19 origin in declassified report
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community on Friday released a full declassified version of its report on the origins of COVID-19, which indicates the Biden administration is no closer to understanding where the virus came from.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car
NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car
First lady Jill Biden draws from Sicilian ancestry, Catholicism in trip to Italy
First lady Jill Biden draws from Sicilian ancestry, Catholicism in trip to Italy
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement