Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2021 / 11:50 AM

NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car

By Danielle Haynes

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New York's Republican mayoral nominee, Curtis Sliwa, was treated at a hospital after being hit by a taxi cab, his campaign announced.

Campaign adviser Rob Cole said Sliwa was walking en route to a radio interview Friday when a yellow cab struck him outside Radio City Music Hall, according to WNBC-TV in New York City.

Advertisement

Sliwa completed his radio interview before before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I would like to thank all of the medical professionals at Lenox Hill hospital," he tweeted. "I was released & am on the mend. I was diagnosed with a fractured left arm, which requires a sling. I also have swelling on the left knee. Looking forward to be back on the campaign trail tomorrow!"

RELATED N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor

He posted later in the evening a photo of himself resting with his cat.

"Back at home resting up so I can get back on the campaign trail bright & early tomorrow morning," he said.

Sliwa faces off with Democratic nominee, Eric Adams, in the mayoral race Tuesday.

RELATED Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022

"I've just been informed that Mr. Sliwa was struck by a yellow cab while out campaigning today, and is being treated at Lenox Hill hospital. I'd like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend," the Brooklyn Borough president tweeted.

Advertisement

RELATED Tennessee state senator charged with violating campaign finance laws

Latest Headlines

U.S. intelligence no closer to knowing COVID-19 origin in declassified report
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. intelligence no closer to knowing COVID-19 origin in declassified report
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community on Friday released a full declassified version of its report on the origins of COVID-19, which indicates the Biden administration is no closer to understanding where the virus came from.
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of Maine Gov. Janet Mills' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced her plans to run for governor of the state, pledging to "take on the powerful."
Biden administration again seeks to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden administration again seeks to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is again attempting to end the so-called Remain in Mexico policy despite a court order earlier this year enforcing the immigration action, a Department of Homeland Security memo indicated.
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Michael Riley, the Capitol Police officer indicted for helping a Jan. 6 rioter attempt to evade the FBI, has resigned from the force, his legal team confirmed Friday.
Microsoft edges out Apple as most valuable publicly held company
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Microsoft edges out Apple as most valuable publicly held company
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Microsoft Corp. on Friday surpassed Apple Inc. as the world's most valuable U.S. company for the first time in 16 months after Apple missed sales projections because of continued supply chain issues.
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap was scheduled to appear in a New York City court on Friday to face federal charges that he was part of a group that imported heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the U.S. to sell on the East Coast.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who's been one of the GOP's most vocal critics against former President Donald Trump and the party's embrace of his views, said Friday that he's leaving Congress.
Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Longtime and award-winning TV news anchor Jovita Moore died Friday with brain cancer.
U.S. workers' pay rose by 1.5% in Q3; biggest hike in decades
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. workers' pay rose by 1.5% in Q3; biggest hike in decades
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Pay in the United States saw an increase of 1.5% from July to October, government figures showed on Friday -- which is the largest quarterly rise in at least 20 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer
Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer
First lady Jill Biden draws from Sicilian ancestry, Catholicism in trip to Italy
First lady Jill Biden draws from Sicilian ancestry, Catholicism in trip to Italy
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement