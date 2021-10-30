NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa struck by car

Back at home resting up so I can get back on the campaign trail bright & early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/YrOr2JcYKP— Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) October 30, 2021

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- New York's Republican mayoral nominee, Curtis Sliwa, was treated at a hospital after being hit by a taxi cab, his campaign announced.

Campaign adviser Rob Cole said Sliwa was walking en route to a radio interview Friday when a yellow cab struck him outside Radio City Music Hall, according to WNBC-TV in New York City.

Sliwa completed his radio interview before before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I would like to thank all of the medical professionals at Lenox Hill hospital," he tweeted. "I was released & am on the mend. I was diagnosed with a fractured left arm, which requires a sling. I also have swelling on the left knee. Looking forward to be back on the campaign trail tomorrow!"

He posted later in the evening a photo of himself resting with his cat.

"Back at home resting up so I can get back on the campaign trail bright & early tomorrow morning," he said.

Sliwa faces off with Democratic nominee, Eric Adams, in the mayoral race Tuesday.

"I've just been informed that Mr. Sliwa was struck by a yellow cab while out campaigning today, and is being treated at Lenox Hill hospital. I'd like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend," the Brooklyn Borough president tweeted.

