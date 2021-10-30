Advertisement
Oct. 30, 2021 / 7:46 PM

American Airlines grounds more than 1,000 flights because of weather, staffing problems

By Jake Thomas
Aerial view of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. American Airlines had to cancel over 1,000 flights because of strong winds at the important travel hub. Photo courtesy of DFW International Airport

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- American Airlines has canceled more than 1,000 flights since Friday, citing bad weather and staffing shortages.

Beginning Friday, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline canceled 342 flights or 11% of its operations, according to tracking site FlightAware. On Saturday, American Airlines grounded another 516 flights, 19% of operations. It further canceled another 425 flights or 15% of operations for Sunday.

By contrast, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled 87 of its flights on Saturday, 2% of operations.

The airline said in a statement to KTVT, the local CBS affiliate, that severe winds in North Texas exacerbated staffing shortages and cut arrival capacity by more than half at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. American Airlines said in the statement it was limited to two runways at the airport, which serves as an important hub, instead of five.

"We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible," American Airlines said in the statement. "Most of the customers impacted by these changes are being rebooked the same day, and we apologize for having to make these changes."

The airline said that it expects to ramp up staffing in the coming months. Over 600 new flight attendants will be hired and 1,800 will return from leave starting Nov. 1. Another 4,000 new employees working in various positions will be hired in time to accommodate holiday travel.

After seeing a drop in travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have faced particular challenges in bouncing back. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines reported $75 million in losses related to weather, air traffic control and staffing difficulties.

Latest Headlines

U.S. agrees to ease Trump-era tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. agrees to ease Trump-era tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Biden administration officials announced on Saturday that they had reached a deal with their European Union counterparts to lift some Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum in exchange for dropping duties on American go
Merriam Webster adds definitions for 'breakthrough,' 'whataboutism,' others
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Merriam Webster adds definitions for 'breakthrough,' 'whataboutism,' others
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- As the times change, so does the dictionary. Merriam-Webster has added definitions for 455 new words such as "breakthrough," "whataboutism," "dad bod" and others that have generated headlines and discussion.
Union reaches another tentative deal to end John Deere workers strike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Union reaches another tentative deal to end John Deere workers strike
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A union representing John Deere employees reached another tentative deal Saturday to potentially end a two-week strike after workers rejected their initial agreement.
Vice President Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 booster shot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 booster shot
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris rolled up her sleeve Saturday for her COVID-19 booster shot.
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to charges of harassment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to charges of harassment
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Pop singer Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to charges of harassment against his former partner and model Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.
Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amtrak collision with SUV in South Carolina kills 3, injures 1
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Amtrak collision with a Nissan SUV early Saturday in North Charleston, S.C., killed three people and left one person hospitalized, police said.
Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Attorney General Ken Paxton, on behalf of the state, sued the Biden administration on Friday over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Court rules against N.Y. health workers seeking exemption to vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Court rules against N.Y. health workers seeking exemption to vaccine mandate
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court has lifted a temporary injunction that prevented New York from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on healthcare workers seeking religious exemptions.
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend
The sun is about to treat skywatchers to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights this weekend, one of the best opportunities to see the aurora so far in 2021.
Trump seeks to block 770 pages of records tied to Jan. 6 committee probe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump seeks to block 770 pages of records tied to Jan. 6 committee probe
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump seeks to block 770 pages out of approximately 1600 tied to the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and efforts to contest the November election.
