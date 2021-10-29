Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 11:49 AM

Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer

By UPI Staff

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Longtime and award-winning TV news anchor Jovita Moore died Friday with brain cancer.

Moore, 53, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in April when doctors found two small masses in her brain. She underwent surgery, but the treatment only slowed the cancer's progression.

Advertisement

Moore was well-known as the anchor for WSB-TV in Atlanta where she began working in 1998. Prior to that, she was at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Arkansas. She was a native New Yorker who eventually called Atlanta her home, where she donated hours volunteering and mentoring others.

She was the recipient of several Emmy Awards and covered decades of major news events for Channel 2 Action News Atlanta.

RELATED Researchers find method for fighting breast cancer after it spreads to brain

In 2017, Moore was inducted into the Silver Circle of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter. She was a member of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, Leadership Atlanta's Class of 2007, and of Outstanding Atlanta's Class of 2004.

Moore leaves behind two children and a stepdaughter -- Lauren, Shelby, and Joshua.

Mayor Keisha Bottoms expressed her condolences on Twitter, stating that "even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita."

RELATED 'Today' weather anchor Dylan Dreyer gives birth to third child

Latest Headlines

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap was scheduled to appear in a New York City court on Friday to face federal charges that he was part of a group that imported heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the U.S. to sell on the East Coast.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who's been one of the GOP's most vocal critics against former President Donald Trump and the party's embrace of his views, said Friday that he's leaving Congress.
U.S. workers' pay rose by 1.5% in Q3; biggest hike in decades
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. workers' pay rose by 1.5% in Q3; biggest hike in decades
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Pay in the United States saw an increase of 1.5% from July to October, government figures showed on Friday -- which is the largest quarterly rise in at least 20 years.
NYC workers have until Friday to get COVID-19 vaccine, or be put on leave
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC workers have until Friday to get COVID-19 vaccine, or be put on leave
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all city workers takes effect on Friday afternoon, and officials say there's still a share of the roster that still haven't received a shot.
Chevron, ExxonMobil report surge of combined $13 billion in earnings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chevron, ExxonMobil report surge of combined $13 billion in earnings
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Just days before the start of a key United Nations conference on climate change, oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil on Friday reported a major surge in earnings during the most recent fiscal quarter.
Texas abortion law further complicates difficult pregnancies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas abortion law further complicates difficult pregnancies
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Screenings can help determine if a fetus will have certain conditions -- or even be viable. But those usually occur at the end of the first trimester, after Texas' new abortion law bans people from terminating pregnancy.
Forecasters say cold likely, snow possible in parts for 1st week of November
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Forecasters say cold likely, snow possible in parts for 1st week of November
The advancing cold air and development of storms could set up in such a way as to deliver the first snowflakes or even accumulating snow of the season across parts of the Midwest and Appalachians next week.
More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- More than 1,300 medical professionals have demanded the Biden administration end its policy to bar migrants and asylum seekers entrance to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russian accused of developing malware that infected millions extradited to U.S.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Russian accused of developing malware that infected millions extradited to U.S.
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Russian hacker accused of being a member of an transnational cybercriminal gang that has infected millions of computers worldwide made his first appearance in a Ohio courtroom on Thursday.
U.S. sanctions 2 Lebanese businessmen, a lawmaker for corruption
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 2 Lebanese businessmen, a lawmaker for corruption
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. blacklisted two Lebanese wealthy businessmen and a member of parliament on accusations their corrupt conduct is contributing to the breakdown of the rule of law in the Middle Eastern country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Lauren Cho's remains identified by San Bernardino coroner
Lauren Cho's remains identified by San Bernardino coroner
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta
Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta
Oklahoma executes death row prisoner John Grant
Oklahoma executes death row prisoner John Grant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement