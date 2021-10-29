Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Longtime and award-winning TV news anchor Jovita Moore died Friday with brain cancer.

Moore, 53, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in April when doctors found two small masses in her brain. She underwent surgery, but the treatment only slowed the cancer's progression.

Advertisement

Moore was well-known as the anchor for WSB-TV in Atlanta where she began working in 1998. Prior to that, she was at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Arkansas. She was a native New Yorker who eventually called Atlanta her home, where she donated hours volunteering and mentoring others.

She was the recipient of several Emmy Awards and covered decades of major news events for Channel 2 Action News Atlanta.

RELATED Researchers find method for fighting breast cancer after it spreads to brain

In 2017, Moore was inducted into the Silver Circle of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter. She was a member of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, Leadership Atlanta's Class of 2007, and of Outstanding Atlanta's Class of 2004.

Moore leaves behind two children and a stepdaughter -- Lauren, Shelby, and Joshua.

Mayor Keisha Bottoms expressed her condolences on Twitter, stating that "even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita."