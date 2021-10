Also Friday, the Commerce Department said in a report that a U.S. inflation gauge was up 0.2% over the past month, and 3.6% over the past 12 months to its highest since 1991. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Work pay in the United States saw an increase of 1.5% from July to October, government figures showed on Friday -- which is the largest quarterly rise in at least 20 years. The figure was announced in the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index. Advertisement

The third-quarter increase far exceeded the rise for the previous quarter, 0.9%. Friday's report also said the value of benefits rose also by 0.9%, which was three times the growth in the second quarter.

Wages and salaries were up by 4.2% for the 12-month period ending in January.

The 1.5% quarterly increase in pay is the highest since the department began tracking it 20 years ago.

The department said that overall compensation costs for civilian workers rose 3.7% year-to-year and private workers' compensation costs increased 4.1%. Compensation cost increases ranged from 3% to nearly 7%.

Also Friday, the Commerce Department said in a report that a U.S. inflation gauge was up 0.2% over the past month, and 3.6% over the past 12 months to its highest since 1991.