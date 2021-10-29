Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 10:12 AM

NYC workers have until Friday to get COVID-19 vaccine, or be put on leave

By Clyde Hughes
NYC workers have until Friday to get COVID-19 vaccine, or be put on leave
New York City's Police Benevolent Association said Thursday that as many as 10,000 officers could be pulled from duty if they remain unvaccinated. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all city workers takes effect on Friday afternoon, and officials say there's still a share of the roster that still haven't received a shot.

City workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to receive at least their first vaccine dose. If they don't, they will be placed on leave starting Monday.

Advertisement

If unvaccinated employees don't comply, it could lead to small manpower shortages across city sectors, including the police and fire departments and sanitation workers.

Some sanitation workers skipped trash pickups this week as a protest against the mandate.

RELATED NYC firefighters union protests COVID-19 vaccine order ahead of deadline

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that he'll order mandatory overtime and extend shifts to make sure any staff shortages don't affect critical services.

"My job is to keep people safe, my employees, and 8.8 million people," de Blasio told reporters.

"Until we defeat COVID, people are not safe. If we don't stop COVID, New Yorkers will die. We must, must stop COVID and the way to do that is vaccination. And that must include our public employees."

RELATED Major nor'easter pounds N.Y., N.J.; both states see heavy rains, floods

De Blasio said the city needs to "lead the way" in vaccinations and other coronavirus measures, noting that illness-related shortages last year prompted police to establish emergency contingency plans that are available, if needed.

Advertisement

New York City's Police Benevolent Association said Thursday that as many as 10,000 officers could be pulled from duty if they remain unvaccinated.

"New York City cannot afford to have a police department that is weak, disorganized and totally dominated by the irrational whims of City Hall," union president Patrick Lynch said in a statement. "Unfortunately, that's what the NYPD has become."

RELATED Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa clash over vaccine mandate in 1st NYC mayoral debate

A firefighters union protested the mandate on Thursday outside de Blasio's mansion.

Latest Headlines

Chevron, ExxonMobil report surge of combined $13 billion in earnings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chevron, ExxonMobil report surge of combined $13 billion in earnings
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Just days before the start of a key United Nations conference on climate change, oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil on Friday reported a major surge in earnings during the most recent fiscal quarter.
Texas abortion law further complicates difficult pregnancies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas abortion law further complicates difficult pregnancies
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Screenings can help determine if a fetus will have certain conditions -- or even be viable. But those usually occur at the end of the first trimester, after Texas' new abortion law bans people from terminating pregnancy.
Forecasters say cold likely, snow possible in parts for 1st week of November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Forecasters say cold likely, snow possible in parts for 1st week of November
The advancing cold air and development of storms could set up in such a way as to deliver the first snowflakes or even accumulating snow of the season across parts of the Midwest and Appalachians next week.
More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- More than 1,300 medical professionals have demanded the Biden administration end its policy to bar migrants and asylum seekers entrance to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russian accused of developing malware that infected millions extradited to U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russian accused of developing malware that infected millions extradited to U.S.
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Russian hacker accused of being a member of an transnational cybercriminal gang that has infected millions of computers worldwide made his first appearance in a Ohio courtroom on Thursday.
U.S. sanctions 2 Lebanese businessmen, a lawmaker for corruption
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 2 Lebanese businessmen, a lawmaker for corruption
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. blacklisted two Lebanese wealthy businessmen and a member of parliament on accusations their corrupt conduct is contributing to the breakdown of the rule of law in the Middle Eastern country.
Justice Department to pay $88M to families, survivors of Charleston church shooting
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Justice Department to pay $88M to families, survivors of Charleston church shooting
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department agreed Thursday to pay $88 million to families and survivors of the 2015 deadly church shooting in Charleston, S.C., since its gun background check system failed.
Philadelphia settles Walter Wallace Jr. wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Philadelphia settles Walter Wallace Jr. wrongful death suit
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The city of Philadelphia on Thursday paid to settle the wrongful death lawsuit of Walter Wallace Jr., a mentally ill man who was shot and killed by police while brandishing a knife.
More than 20,000 U.S. road deaths in first half of 2021; most in 15 years
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
More than 20,000 U.S. road deaths in first half of 2021; most in 15 years
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation reported Thursday there were more than 20,000 road deaths in the United States over the first half of 2021, the largest number in 15 years.
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A nor'easter that pummeled areas from New Jersey to Maine, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, could transform into a tropical or subtropical system in the coming days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Lauren Cho's remains identified by San Bernardino coroner
Lauren Cho's remains identified by San Bernardino coroner
Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta
Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
Unruly passenger punches American Airlines flight attendant, forces diversion
Unruly passenger punches American Airlines flight attendant, forces diversion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement