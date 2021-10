Prosecutors said that Fetty Wap was a redistributor for a drug trafficking ring that imported narcotics from the West Coast to the New York City area. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap was scheduled to appear in a New York City court on Friday to face federal charges that he was part of a group that imported heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the United States to sell on the East Coast. The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was one of six people indicted on the trafficking charges. Advertisement

Prosecutors say the group arranged for the drugs to be shipped from the West Coast for sales in the New York City area and New Jersey.

Maxwell, 30, was arrested on Thursday at Citi Field in Queens during a music festival.

A New Jersey corrections officer was also among those arrested, officials said.

The "Trap Queen" artist hit the Billboard Top 10 in 2015 and made the Billboard Top 100 with his song "My Way."

His arrest came less than three months after the death of his four-year-old daughter Lauren.