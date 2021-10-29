Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 7:47 PM

Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Danielle Haynes
Supreme Court declines to block Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 against blocking Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of Maine Gov. Janet Mills' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The high court denied a request to block the mandate in which healthcare workers must be vaccinated by Friday.

Advertisement

Three conservative justices -- Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas -- dissented, taking issue with the mandate for not including a religious exemption like other mandates.

"Where many other states have adopted religious exemptions, Maine has charted a different course. There, healthcare workers who have served on the front line of a pandemic for the last 18 months are now being fired and their practices shuttered," Gorsuch wrote.

RELATED FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11

"All for adhering to their constitutionally protected religious beliefs. Their plight is worthy of attention."

That was the crux of the lawsuit by healthcare workers who objected to the requirement. The Liberty Counsel, a national religious non-profit, filed the lawsuit on behalf of eight healthcare workers and one provider who said they rejected any medicine or procedure developed with or aided by the use of fetal tissue.

Advertisement

The group said the mandate also violates First Amendment protections of freedom of religion.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who wrote a concurring opinion, said she voted with the majority because the case was brought up on the Supreme Court's emergency docket and the justices didn't have full briefings or oral arguments.

"In my view, this discretionary consideration counsels against a grant of extraordinary relief in this case, which is the first to address the questions presented," Barrett wrote.

RELATED NYC workers have until Friday to get COVID-19 vaccine, or be put on leave

Latest Headlines

N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James announces candidacy for governor
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced her plans to run for governor of the state, pledging to "take on the powerful."
Biden administration again seeks to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration again seeks to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is again attempting to end the so-called Remain in Mexico policy despite a court order earlier this year enforcing the immigration action, a Department of Homeland Security memo indicated.
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Officer Michael Riley resigns from Capitol Police after indictment
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Michael Riley, the Capitol Police officer indicted for helping a Jan. 6 rioter attempt to evade the FBI, has resigned from the force, his legal team confirmed Friday.
Microsoft edges out Apple as most valuable publicly held company
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Microsoft edges out Apple as most valuable publicly held company
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Microsoft Corp. on Friday surpassed Apple Inc. as the world's most valuable U.S. company for the first time in 16 months after Apple missed sales projections because of continued supply chain issues.
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap was scheduled to appear in a New York City court on Friday to face federal charges that he was part of a group that imported heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the U.S. to sell on the East Coast.
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who's been one of the GOP's most vocal critics against former President Donald Trump and the party's embrace of his views, said Friday that he's leaving Congress.
Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Award-winning news anchor Jovita Moore dies with brain cancer
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Longtime and award-winning TV news anchor Jovita Moore died Friday with brain cancer.
U.S. workers' pay rose by 1.5% in Q3; biggest hike in decades
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. workers' pay rose by 1.5% in Q3; biggest hike in decades
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Pay in the United States saw an increase of 1.5% from July to October, government figures showed on Friday -- which is the largest quarterly rise in at least 20 years.
NYC workers have until Friday to get COVID-19 vaccine, or be put on leave
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYC workers have until Friday to get COVID-19 vaccine, or be put on leave
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all city workers takes effect on Friday afternoon, and officials say there's still a share of the roster that still haven't received a shot.
Chevron, ExxonMobil report surge of combined $13 billion in earnings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Chevron, ExxonMobil report surge of combined $13 billion in earnings
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Just days before the start of a key United Nations conference on climate change, oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil on Friday reported a major surge in earnings during the most recent fiscal quarter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed
More than 1,300 medical professionals demand Title 42 be repealed
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he won't run for re-election in 2022
Forecasters say cold likely, snow possible in parts for 1st week of November
Forecasters say cold likely, snow possible in parts for 1st week of November
Russian accused of developing malware that infected millions extradited to U.S.
Russian accused of developing malware that infected millions extradited to U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement