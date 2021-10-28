Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 2:23 AM

Biden admin. bars immigration enforcement in 'protected areas'

By Darryl Coote
Biden admin. bars immigration enforcement in 'protected areas'
Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, issued new guidance on Wednesday directing agents to not perform enforcement actions in locations important to the community, such as schools and playgrounds. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has issued guidance limiting the locations where immigration enforcement can be performed.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday issued the new guidance in a memo instructing immigration agents from conducting arrests, searches, seizures and the serving of charging documents and subpoenas, among other actions, in areas "that would restrain people's access to essential services or engagement in essential activities."

Advertisement

Examples of such areas include schools, medical facilities, places of worship, religious ceremonies and public demonstrations as well as social services establishments, such as domestic violence shelters and victim services centers.

Playgrounds, childcare centers, recreation centers, school bus stops and other places where children gather were also listed as protected areas.

RELATED Border Patrol breaks all-time record in migrant arrests in FY 2021

"In our pursuit of justice, including in the execution of our enforcement responsibilities, we impact people's lives and advance our country's well-being in the most fundamental ways," Mayorkas said in a statement. "As a result, when conducting an enforcement action, [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and [Customs and Border Protection] agents and officers must first examine and consider the impact of where actions might possibly take place, their effect on people and broader societal interests."

Advertisement

DHS agents, Mayorkas said, must use their judgement to determine whether a location is a protected area.

The new guidance was issued as President Joe Biden's Department of Homeland Security has sought to replace Trump's more stringent immigration policies with what he has called a fair and humane immigration system.

RELATED Gov't reports say climate change affecting immigration, national security in U.S.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order to reverse the expansion of immigration enforcement that occurred under the Trump administration, which was followed by ICE in February being instructed to focus enforcement and removal resources on priority cases.

In April, Mayorkas directed agents to not conduct arrests in or near courthouses, replacing a January 2018 directive permitting them to do so.

In June, ICE prosecutors were given more discretion to drop immigration cases.

RELATED DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in isolation after positive COVID-19 test

And last week, Mayorkas issued a memo directing agents to not conduct arrests on worksites while shifting focus to "unscrupulous employers" who exploit undocumented workers by paying them substandard wages.

The moves, however, have been met with pushback from Republicans.

On Tuesday, Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and James Comer of Kentucky sent Mayorkas a letter demanding answers over the loosening to immigration guidance, which they called "an affront to the rule of law."

Advertisement

"Instead of preventing ICE from enforcing the law, the Biden administration should be empowering them to keep our country safe," they said, while demanding that Mayorkas, the first Latino to head the department, be removed from his post.

Naureen Shah, senior policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, called Wednesday's guidance "an important step forward" but said more has to be done to limit abusive immigration enforcement actions.

"While the new directive has great potential, it could also be circumvented by agents whom the agency continues to rely on to unilaterally make complex, sensitive judgments about the applicability of the policy," Shah said in a statement. "DHS needs to take further steps to ensure it can detect and address abuses, including prohibiting its agents from blocking public recording or documentation of CBP and ICE agents' behavior and presence in protected areas."

Latest Headlines

Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles drug dealer pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in 2018.
Air Force not likely to meet goal of 100% active-duty vaccination by Nov. 2
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Air Force not likely to meet goal of 100% active-duty vaccination by Nov. 2
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Air Force officials on Wednesday said the military branch was not likely to reach its goal to vaccinate 100% of active-duty Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians by Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases unreported in largest meatpacking companies, probe finds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
COVID-19 cases unreported in largest meatpacking companies, probe finds
Keeping lax safety standards across the U.S. meatpacking industry was a "political decision" by the Trump administration, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Deadly nor'easter knocks out power for more than 500,000 in N.Y., New England
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Deadly nor'easter knocks out power for more than 500,000 in N.Y., New England
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- More than a half-million customers were without electricity in the Northeast early Wednesday due to heavy rains and strong winds from a major nor'easter that's also caused serious flooding in some areas.
Appeals court stays 2 Oklahoma executions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court stays 2 Oklahoma executions
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday issued temporary stays for Oklahoma's next two scheduled executions, including one set for this week.
AG Garland defends memo to protect school board meetings from threats
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
AG Garland defends memo to protect school board meetings from threats
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tangled at times with lawmakers over issues including COVID-19 mandates during a Senate oversight hearing Wednesday.
Office of Federal Student Aid calls smooth restart to student loan payments crucial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Office of Federal Student Aid calls smooth restart to student loan payments crucial
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- With federal student loan borrowers facing a January restart of loan payments, the chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid told House lawmakers Wednesday that ensuring a smooth transition "is crucially important."
Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both fell from record highs on Wednesday as Ford posted earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.
Partisan politics distracts from intel leaders' testimony about seeking inclusive workforce
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Partisan politics distracts from intel leaders' testimony about seeking inclusive workforce
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- While House Democrats on Wednesday probed top intelligence officials on diversity within the workforce, Republican lawmakers' questioning spanned the political gamut.
Police evacuate 3 buildings on Capitol Hill after HHS bomb threat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police evacuate 3 buildings on Capitol Hill after HHS bomb threat
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police temporarily evacuated three buildings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday after the Department of Health and Human Services received a bomb threat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement