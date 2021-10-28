Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 10:36 AM

U.S. economy, slowed by COVID-19 and supply chain issues, grew 2% in Q3

By UPI Staff
U.S. economy, slowed by COVID-19 and supply chain issues, grew 2% in Q3
The Charging Bull sculpture is seen near Wall Street in Manhattan's financial district. Thursday's report noted that consumer spending in the U.S. increased by 1.6% in Q3, a sharp decline from the 12% rise in Q2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy grew only marginally during the third quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said in its quarterly report Thursday -- a significant slowdown compared to markedly solid growth in each of the first two quarters.

The department's report said the domestic economy grew between July and October at a 2% annual growth rate, which was lower than the 2.7% rate most economists expected.

Advertisement

The first two quarters of 2021 saw overall growth of 6.3% and 6.7%, respectively. The Q3 growth in gross domestic product, a measure of the total output of U.S. goods and services, was the slowest in more than a year.

Thursday's was the department's first estimate of third-quarter growth. A more complete assessment, based on additional data, will be issued on Nov. 24.

RELATED Biden announces 'framework' deal for $1.8 trillion social, climate spending plan

"The increase in third quarter GDP reflected the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said in a statement.

"A resurgence of COVID-19 cases resulted in new restrictions and delays in the reopening of establishments in some parts of the country. Government assistance payments in the form of forgivable loans to businesses, grants to state and local governments, and social benefits to households all decreased."

Advertisement

Another major influence that slowed Q3 growth, experts say, are ongoing supply chain issues that have disrupted global economies for months. The supply issues are resulting in limited inventories that businesses can sell to customers, across virtually all industries.

RELATED Federal deficit reached $2.77 trillion for fiscal 2021; lower than expected

Thursday's report also noted that consumer spending in the United States increased by 1.6% over the past three months, a sharp decline from the 12% rise in the second quarter. Disposable income fell by 0.7% and personal saving rates by 1.6%.

Businesses recently urged Congress to take greater actions to shore up problems in the supply chains, which are being driven by multiple factors, but most significantly COVID-19.

RELATED Small businesses urge Congress to fix labor shortages, supply chain issues

Latest Headlines

Unemployment filings in U.S. fall to 281,000; another COVID-19 era low
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Unemployment filings in U.S. fall to 281,000; another COVID-19 era low
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday that there have been a little more than 280,000 new unemployment claims, a level that's slowly approaching a milestone low.
L.A. County proposes settlement with 2 families in Kobe Bryant crash case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
L.A. County proposes settlement with 2 families in Kobe Bryant crash case
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proposed a $1.25 million payoff each for two families who accused first responders of improperly sharing photos of their relatives killed in a helicopter crash.
Biden announces 'framework' deal for $1.8 trillion social, climate spending plan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden announces 'framework' deal for $1.8 trillion social, climate spending plan
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Before taking off for Europe on Thursday, President Biden announced a "framework" agreement for his multi-trillion dollar spending package that includes added funding for things like Medicare and climate change measures.
Big oil execs to face questions in Congress about climate disinformation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Big oil execs to face questions in Congress about climate disinformation
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Top oil company executives will face questions in Congress on Thursday over accusations that they are spreading disinformation about how fossil fuels damage the environment.
Biden to head to Europe for meeting with pope, G20, COP26 summits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to head to Europe for meeting with pope, G20, COP26 summits
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden begins a tour of Europe on Thursday -- during which he is scheduled to meet Pope Francis, participate in the G20 summit and attend a major climate change summit.
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- New York trooper Christopher Baldner has been charged with last year's December death of an 11-year-old Monica Goods.
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Eight people affiliated with a religious organization have been charged with operating a nationwide, decade-long forced labor conspiracy involving children.
Biden admin. bars immigration enforcement in 'protected areas'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden admin. bars immigration enforcement in 'protected areas'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has issued guidance limiting the locations where immigration enforcement can be performed.
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles drug dealer pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in 2018.
Air Force not likely to meet goal of 100% active-duty vaccination by Nov. 2
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Air Force not likely to meet goal of 100% active-duty vaccination by Nov. 2
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Air Force officials on Wednesday said the military branch was not likely to reach its goal to vaccinate 100% of active-duty Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians by Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement