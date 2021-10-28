Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 4:05 AM

Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors

By Darryl Coote
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that eight leaders of the United Nation of Islam have been charged with operating a forced labor conspiracy for more than a decade. File Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced an eight-count indictment against eight people affiliated with a religious organization on charges of operating a nationwide, decade-long forced labor conspiracy involving children.

The indictment announced by the Justice Department on Wednesday details how eight members of the United Nation of Islam, headquartered in Kansas City, Kan., coerced their victims, including minors, to work unpaid, sometimes up to 16 hours a day, at UNOI businesses from 2000 to 2012.

Advertisement

The charging document states the organization operated at least 10 businesses, mostly restaurants and bakeries, but also a gas station and a clothing store, located in Kansas City, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina.

The organization -- which was founded by Royall Jenkins who referred to himself as Allah, or God -- recruited hundreds of full-time members who lived in its housing and worked without pay at its businesses.

RELATED N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry

Among its forced workers were children who joined the organization with their parents, said the complaint, which identifies 10 minors.

The charging document said parents were enticed to send their children to the organization by the promise of an education and the development of life skills through working at its businesses. However, the organization did not inform the parents that their children would work extended hours without pay, sometimes in lieu of attending school, nor were they informed when their children were sent to work at businesses around the country.

Advertisement

The children, the document states, received no legitimate education in return.

RELATED U.S. to ask Britain's high court to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on spy charges

Among the coercive practices the defendants employed were requiring the victims to ask permission to speak. They were also prohibited from uttering such words as "hello" and "say" while generally being barred from speaking to members of the opposite sex.

They were also forced to shower in a specific fashion and undergo colonics where an adult member would cleanse their colons by pouring water down a tube inserted into their rectums, the document said.

The victims were also restricted to eating only bean soup, salad and occasionally fruit during their two meals a day, prosecutors said, adding that those ordered to be "cleansed" only drank lemon juice for days.

RELATED More than 4 years later, organizers of extremist Charlottesville rally face civil trial

"Jenkin's wives subjected female victims to weekly weigh-ins where they would humiliate the victims for their weight and subsequently make them fast," the document states.

The workers, the document said, lived in crowded dormitories called "temples" and followed "a very restricted diet," all while working at UNOI-operated businesses, while the accused and their families "resided in spacious accommodations, ate what they wanted and worked at their own discretion."

The eight organization leaders charged were identified as Kaaba Majeed, 47; Yunus Rassoul, 36; James Staton, 59; Daniel Aubrey Jenkins, 40; Randolph Rodney Hadley, 46; Jacelyn Greenwell, 42; Etenia Kinard, 46; and Dana Peach, 57.

Advertisement

If convicted they face up to 20 years each in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 for forced labor and up to five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Latest Headlines

Biden admin. bars immigration enforcement in 'protected areas'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden admin. bars immigration enforcement in 'protected areas'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has issued guidance limiting the locations where immigration enforcement can be performed.
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles drug dealer pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in 2018.
Air Force not likely to meet goal of 100% active-duty vaccination by Nov. 2
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Air Force not likely to meet goal of 100% active-duty vaccination by Nov. 2
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Air Force officials on Wednesday said the military branch was not likely to reach its goal to vaccinate 100% of active-duty Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians by Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases unreported in largest meatpacking companies, probe finds
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
COVID-19 cases unreported in largest meatpacking companies, probe finds
Keeping lax safety standards across the U.S. meatpacking industry was a "political decision" by the Trump administration, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Deadly nor'easter knocks out power for more than 500,000 in N.Y., New England
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Deadly nor'easter knocks out power for more than 500,000 in N.Y., New England
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- More than a half-million customers were without electricity in the Northeast early Wednesday due to heavy rains and strong winds from a major nor'easter that's also caused serious flooding in some areas.
Appeals court stays 2 Oklahoma executions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court stays 2 Oklahoma executions
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday issued temporary stays for Oklahoma's next two scheduled executions, including one set for this week.
AG Garland defends memo to protect school board meetings from threats
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
AG Garland defends memo to protect school board meetings from threats
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tangled at times with lawmakers over issues including COVID-19 mandates during a Senate oversight hearing Wednesday.
Office of Federal Student Aid calls smooth restart to student loan payments crucial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Office of Federal Student Aid calls smooth restart to student loan payments crucial
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- With federal student loan borrowers facing a January restart of loan payments, the chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid told House lawmakers Wednesday that ensuring a smooth transition "is crucially important."
Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both fell from record highs on Wednesday as Ford posted earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.
Partisan politics distracts from intel leaders' testimony about seeking inclusive workforce
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Partisan politics distracts from intel leaders' testimony about seeking inclusive workforce
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- While House Democrats on Wednesday probed top intelligence officials on diversity within the workforce, Republican lawmakers' questioning spanned the political gamut.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement