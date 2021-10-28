Philadelphia settles Walter Wallace Jr. wrongful death suit

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The city of Philadelphia on Thursday agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit in the police-involved killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

City officials also committed $14 million to ensure that each police officer is equipped with a stun gun at the request of Wallace's family after he was shot and killed while experiencing a mental health crisis while holding a knife by officers who did not have non-lethal weapons.

"Those terms were never their primary objective in their calls for justice after Walter's death," family attorney Shaka Johnson said. "Rather they have been focused on establishing the lasting change to the city that they are confident will save lives through the agreement and injunctive relief."

The settlement was valued at $2.5 million, the largest the city has ever paid in a case of an armed person killed by police, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"The killing of Mr. Wallace Jr. was painful and traumatic for many Philadelphians," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "This tragic and unsettling incident, along with last year's protests, underscored the urgency of many important reforms such as mental health training and crisis response resources. I am committed to making lasting reforms to ensure that all Philadelphians have the safety and available supports that they deserve."

Authorities released body camera footage of the shooting that showed officers Thomas Munz Jr., 26, and Sean Matarazzo, 25, shooting Wallace 14 times as he approached them on a street while holding a knife.

Video of the incident posted online led to protests and outcry about the tactics that were used to control a man with a documented mental illness.