Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 11:05 PM

Philadelphia settles Walter Wallace Jr. wrongful death suit

By Daniel Uria

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The city of Philadelphia on Thursday agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit in the police-involved killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

City officials also committed $14 million to ensure that each police officer is equipped with a stun gun at the request of Wallace's family after he was shot and killed while experiencing a mental health crisis while holding a knife by officers who did not have non-lethal weapons.

Advertisement

"Those terms were never their primary objective in their calls for justice after Walter's death," family attorney Shaka Johnson said. "Rather they have been focused on establishing the lasting change to the city that they are confident will save lives through the agreement and injunctive relief."

The settlement was valued at $2.5 million, the largest the city has ever paid in a case of an armed person killed by police, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

RELATED Justice Department to pay $88M to families, survivors of Charleston church shooting

"The killing of Mr. Wallace Jr. was painful and traumatic for many Philadelphians," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "This tragic and unsettling incident, along with last year's protests, underscored the urgency of many important reforms such as mental health training and crisis response resources. I am committed to making lasting reforms to ensure that all Philadelphians have the safety and available supports that they deserve."

Advertisement

Authorities released body camera footage of the shooting that showed officers Thomas Munz Jr., 26, and Sean Matarazzo, 25, shooting Wallace 14 times as he approached them on a street while holding a knife.

Video of the incident posted online led to protests and outcry about the tactics that were used to control a man with a documented mental illness.

RELATED Judge allows 2 charges to stand against ex-cop in Daunte Wright shooting

RELATED Idaho mall shooting suspect dies; Boise coroner identifies victims

Latest Headlines

U.S. recorded more than 20K road fatalities in first six months of 2021
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
U.S. recorded more than 20K road fatalities in first six months of 2021
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The United States reported an estimated 20,160 motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the first six months of 2006, the most in that time period since 2006, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nor'easter off U.S. coast has similarities to 1991 'Perfect Storm,' may become tropical
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A nor'easter that pummeled areas from New Jersey to Maine, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, could transform into a tropical or subtropical system in the coming days.
Justice Department to provide $21M to prosecute, investigate hate crimes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department to provide $21M to prosecute, investigate hate crimes
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced it would allocate $21 million to assist the investigation and prosecution of hate crimes amid a surge in crimes based on race, gender, sexual identity and disability.
Unruly passenger punches American Airlines flight attendant, forces diversion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Unruly passenger punches American Airlines flight attendant, forces diversion
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- American Airlines diverted one of its flights to Denver after a passenger carried out "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed," the company's CEO said Thursday.
Oklahoma executes death row prisoner John Grant
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma executes death row prisoner John Grant
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma on Thursday executed John Grant hours after the Supreme Court vacated his and another prisoner's stay.
Florida sues Biden administration over mask mandate for federal workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida sues Biden administration over mask mandate for federal workers
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The state of Florida on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's mandate requiring that all federal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
House committee to subpoena oil companies over climate misinformation
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House committee to subpoena oil companies over climate misinformation
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The House Oversight and Reform Committee will issue subpoenas to ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron, Shell and the American Petroleum Institute to obtain key internal documents that the companies have not provided.
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the governor's Executive Mansion in 2020.
Markets get boost from Wednesday earnings; Amazon, Apple miss expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Markets get boost from Wednesday earnings; Amazon, Apple miss expectations
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 239 points on Thursday following strong earnings reports from after the bell Wednesday, but Amazon and Apple both missed analysts' expectations.
Microsoft, community colleges to recruit 250,000 to cybersecurity workforce
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft, community colleges to recruit 250,000 to cybersecurity workforce
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced Thursday a partnership with community colleges to address a cybersecurity workforce shortage amid escalating attacks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta
Facebook has a new parent company name -- Meta
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement