Oct. 28, 2021 / 4:24 PM

Unruly passenger assaults American Airlines flight attendant, forces diversion

By Danielle Haynes
American Airlines said it's working with authorities who are investigating an alleged assault of a flight attendant aboard a coast-to-coast flight. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- American Airlines diverted one of its flights to Denver after a passenger carried out "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed," the company's CEO said Thursday.

Flight 976 was en route from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., on Wednesday when the violence happened.

"Last night, @AmericanAir had one of the worst displays we've seen, when a passenger violently assaulted one of our flight attendants," CEO Doug Parker said in an Instagram post. "Thankfully, our flight attendant is recovering and we are making sure she and her fellow crew members have the support they need."

Parker declined to provide details of the assault and the flight attendant's injuries. He said, though, that the passenger involved will be permanently banned from flying on American Airlines and the company was working to ensure they they are prosecuted "to the full extent possible."

"But at the end of the day, while these interactions are not the norm, even one is too many, and they must stop," Parker said.

CNN reported that the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the alleged assault.

American Airlines said law enforcement officials removed the passenger from the plane and detained him, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles. The FBI said no arrests had been made.

The FAA said there have been 4,941 reports of unruly passengers this year, resulting in more than $1 million in fines.

