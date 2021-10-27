Watch Live
New Mexico authorities give initial findings of investigation into Alec Baldwin shooting that killed crew member
Oct. 27, 2021 / 11:44 AM

Nor'easter: Flooding, more than 600,000 without power in N.Y., New England

By Clyde Hughes
Trees and power lines were toppled across the Northeast due to the storm, including this vehicle that was damaged by a tree in Duxbury, Mass. Photo courtesy Duxbury Fire Dept PIO Deputy Chief Rob Reardon/Twitter

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- More than a half-million customers were without electricity in the Northeast early Wednesday due to heavy rains and strong winds from a major nor'easter that's also caused serious flooding in New York and Massachusetts.

The storm began to affect the Northeast early on Tuesday and is forecast to continue producing severe weather through Wednesday.

Almost 500,000 customers in Massachusetts were still without power by late Wednesday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. About 30,000 in New York, Connecticut and Maine and 80,000 in Rhode Island also had no electricity. Blackouts also affected several thousand in New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

Officials said hurricane-force gusts of up to 80 mph toppled trees and power lines in Massachusetts and other portions of New England, and several schools in the state were forced to close due to no power and obstructions blocking roadways.

RELATED Rare fall nor'easter, 'miserable' weather to mark final week of October

Some Massachusetts communities saw 100% power blackouts, including the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann.

The National Weather Service said the powerful gusts will start to die down later on Wednesday.

RELATED Drenching, gusty storms may pose flash flooding risk

"Additional rainfall amounts will be marginal, but winds will remain strong until this evening when the surface pressure gradient is weakens," the NWS said in a statement. "Wind advisories, high wind warnings and flood watches remain in effect for parts of southern New England."

Seven New Jersey counties are under flood warnings after receiving several inches of rain on Tuesday. The counties, mostly in northern New Jersey, face potential flooding conditions with more heavy rain on the way. Forecasters say it could arrive on Friday.

In New York, a coastal advisory is in effect for Suffolk and southern Nassau counties after heavy rain and high winds pounded the Long Island area. Gusts were near hurricane strength and advisories were issued in both counties.

RELATED Wintry weather to strike again in the Northeast

Dozens of commercial flights were canceled and delayed on Wednesday at Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

