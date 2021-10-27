Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge sided with Southwest Airlines as it plans to mandate that its employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, a requirement that is in line with the federal vaccine mandate.
Texas District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association request for an injunction against the looming mandate. The Biden administration announced that all federal workers and government contractors be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Biden also directed the Department of Labor to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated or be tested weekly.