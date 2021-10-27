Boise mall shooting suspect dies; coroner identifies vicitms

Authorities on Tuesday identified the suspected shooter as Photo courtesy of Boise Police Department/ Facebook

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities on Tuesday said the suspect who fatally shot two people and injured four others including a police officer at a Boise, Idaho, mall on Monday has died. The Boise Police Department said the suspect died Tuesday from injuries sustained during a firefight with police a day prior. Advertisement

The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 27-year-old Boise-resident Jacob Bergquist. The cause of death was still under investigation, the police department said.

Bergquist died after being taken to the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following a shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall that resulted in the deaths of two people the coroner identified Tuesday as 26-year-old Joseph Acker and 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles. In both cases, the cause and manner of death were pending.

Four people including a police officer, and three women ages 68, 52 and 23 were recovering from non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, the department said. A man was also injured during a fall while exiting the building.

Police were called to the mall at about 1:50 p.m. Monday concerning a White man in possession of guns opening fire, according to a timeline of the incident provided by the Boise Police Department.

Advertisement

Authorities said a security officer attempted to make contact with the suspect and was shot dead at the scene. Shawna Lannigan identified her brother as the slain security guard on Facebook.

RELATED Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off

The victim, Padilla Arguelles, was struck by gunfire as Bergquist let off several rounds inside the building.

"The suspect then continued through the mall firing rounds into the floor resulting in injuries to two females," the police department said.

Officers arrived at the mall 3 minutes later and saw the suspect running from the area and reported shots fired.

RELATED College party shooting in Georgia leaves one dead and seven injured

At least one officer and the suspect engaged in a firefight during which the 68-year-old woman in her vehicle on the way to Milwaukee was shot and injured, police said.

Authorities said the Boise Police officer who was injured sustained wounds when the suspect shot at him, shattering the glass of the window of his vehicle. He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police on Tuesday said Bergquist was in possession of "multiple firearms and ammunition" during the shooting with 18 shell casings having been retrieved from the crime scene inside the mall.

During a press conference Tuesday, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the investigation into the motive was underway.

Advertisement

"We've been conducting investigations related to Mr. Bergquist, looking at any social media information, any other evidence that we may have, anything to help us to understand motivation," he said, adding they want to know why the shooting happened and "why it happened at the location it did."

Lee said police have had contact with Bergquist previously, stating he was the subject of other police reports but there was no reason for arrest.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Monday was a "hard day."

"It was a terrible day and today is as well," she said. "It is It is incredibly difficult and we will have many days ahead where all of us are questioning what happened, wondering why and wondering what's next and then how to heal."

Details about a vigil will be announced later, she said.