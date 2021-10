A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a shipment of Starlink satellites at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 9. So far, SpaceX has put more than 1,700 of the satellites into orbit to provide broadband Internet access. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Verizon announced on Tuesday that it will use a satellite communications system that's being put together by Amazon to expand broadband Internet access to rural areas of the United States. In announcing the partnership, the companies said the plan is intended to bring access to unserved and underserved U.S. communities. Advertisement

Amazon is planning to send more than 3,200 satellites into orbit for its Project Kuiper communications system, which will provide the Internet service. The company has yet to deploy any of the satellites, however, but partnered with United Launch Alliance last spring for the first nine launches.

"We believe that the power of this technology must be accessible for all," Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said in a statement.

"[This] will help us explore ways to bridge that divide and accelerate the benefits and innovation of wireless connectivity, helping benefit our customers on both a global and local scale."

According to FCC rules, Amazon has to put at least half of its satellites into orbit within six years.

Presently, SpaceX is ahead in building a broadband Internet satellite system. So far, it has put more than 1,700 of its Starlink satellites into space. It says it has more than 100,000 users in 14 countries.

Advertisement