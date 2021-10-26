S.C. man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 attack

George Amos Tenney III has been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Image courtesy of the Justice Department

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have indicted a South Carolina man with assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. The Justice Department announced in a statement Monday that George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, S.C., was indicted on three felony charges of obstructing an official proceeding, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, as well as six misdemeanor charges. Advertisement

The document also charges Darrell Youngers, 32, of Cleveland, Texas, on four misdemeanor offenses.

Prosecutors accuse Tenney and Youngers of entering the Capitol via the Senate Wing Door at about 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 6 as thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building to stop Congress for certifying Joe Biden as the 46th president.

Stills from footage taken of the siege included in the charging document show Tenney in the East Rotunda where he attempted to force open doors being held closed by authorities.

As he succeeded in opening one of the doors an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms rushed to the area and pushed Tenney away to try and keep the doors closed.

Tenney then "made physical contact" with the employee who is identified as J.G. and grabbed him by his shoulder, the document states. With their faces close together they had "a heated conversation."

"According to J.G., Tenney said in substance, 'you're not gonna stop us,'" the document said.

Prosecutors said then Tenney, as he exited the building, locked arms with an officer who was making his way inside.

He is also accused of pushing another police officer in the East Rotunda.

In late December, Tenney wrote on Facebook amid planning his trip to Washington, D.C., that "It's starting to look like we may siege" the Capitol building and Congress "if the electoral votes don't go right," according to the charging document.

During a February interview with the FBI, Tenney said he was only in the building for three or four minutes. He left, the charging document states, when he realized "that something bad was happening."

He told the authorities that he did not engage in any violence inside the building and that he instructed others to stop damaging property and he also helped officers who had been pushed to the ground to get back on their feet, the document said.

Both Tenney and Youngers were arrested on June 29 and are among the more than 650 people charged in connection with storming the building, including 190 who have been indicted fro assaulting or impeding law enforcement.