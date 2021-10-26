Colorado man pleads guilty to scheme to falsify clinical drug trials

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as part of a scheme to falsify clinical trials data.
Duniel Tejada, 35, of Canon City, Colorado, admitted he was part of the scheme to falsify medical records for trials related to opioid dependency, irritable bowel syndrome and diabetic neuropathy, while working as a project manager and study coordinator for Tellus Clinical Research, a medical clinic in Miami, the Department of Justice said in a statement.