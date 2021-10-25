Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 6:59 PM

Sheriff identifies another victim of 1970s serial killer John Wayne Gacy

By Don Jacobson
Sheriff identifies another victim of 1970s serial killer John Wayne Gacy
Francis Wayne Alexander, originally from North Carolina, was identified Monday as a victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, dying sometime between early 1976 and early 1977 at age 21 or 22. Photo courtesy Cook County Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man was named by authorities Monday as one the previously unidentified victims whose remains were found in 1978 at the Chicago-area home of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told reporters that Francis Wayne Alexander was among a group of eight victims whose identities had remained a mystery when a probe of Gacy's murders was reopened in 2011.

Advertisement

Two others among that group have also since been identified by using DNA records -- James Haakenson in 2017 and William Bundy in 2011.

The state of Illinois executed Gacy in 1994 for the murders of 33 boys and young men, eight of which were initially unidentified. Dental records were the primary identification tool used by forensic scientists at the time, but none were available for the remaining eight.

RELATED John Wayne Gacy victim identified 41 years after disappearance

Dart said Alexander's remains were found in a crawlspace at Gacy's Norwood Park, Ill., home, and he had probably died sometime between early 1976 and early 1977, making him 21 or 22 years old at the time.

The sheriff said Alexander had moved to Chicago from North Carolina in February 1975 and worked at several bars and clubs. He lived in the same North Side neighborhood as several other of Gacy's victims.

Advertisement

Identifying Alexander, who had previously been designated only as "Victim No. 5," involved the "typical painstaking work of finding out when [Alexander] was last seen, tax records, parking tickets ... we were able to put all of this together and combine it with the DNA," Dart said.

RELATED 'Monster in My Family' connects serial killers' relatives with victims' families

With the help of the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, authorities found potential relatives via a genealogy website and confirmed Alexander's identity from a match with his mother and half-brother.

The family, in a statement issued through the sheriff's office, thanked the Cook County investigators for their work, adding, "It is hard, even 45 years later, to know the fate of out beloved Wayne. He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man. Our hearts are heavy, and our sympathies go out to the other victims' families."

RELATED John Wayne Gacy room at Rob Zombie's haunted house angers victims

Latest Headlines

At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Idaho on Monday afternoon.
U.S. to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning Nov. 8
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning Nov. 8
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The CDC on Monday announced that the United States will lift restrictions on air travel for fully vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 8, while extending its Framework for Conditional Sailing Order through Jan. 15.
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 64 points to hit a new record Monday as shares of an SPAC linked to former President Donald Trump declined.
Biden visits N.J. preschool, rail complex to tout 'Build Back Better' plans
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden visits N.J. preschool, rail complex to tout 'Build Back Better' plans
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday visited an elementary school and a multimodal transit center in New Jersey as congressional Democrats appeared close to an agreement on his "Build Back Better" agenda.
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Three children were abandoned for months while their sibling's body remained next door, Texas police reported.
Russian-linked Nobelium hacker behind SolarWinds attack strikes again
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Russian-linked Nobelium hacker behind SolarWinds attack strikes again
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Russia-linked hacker Nobelium behind the 2020 SolarWinds cyberattacks has struck global information technology supply chains again.
Report: Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts received reduced discipline
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts received reduced discipline
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. House of Representatives agency found that over 130 Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts against migrants in secret social media groups received reduced disciplinary measures.
Moderna says studies show COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in children 6-11
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Moderna says studies show COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in children 6-11
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Just three days after a similar report from competitor Pfizer, Moderna said on Monday that smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine appear to be safe in young children and activate a strong immune response.
HHS says it's spending $70 million to expand home COVID-19 testing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
HHS says it's spending $70 million to expand home COVID-19 testing
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The National Institutes of Health will spend tens of millions of dollars to speed up development of COVID-19 tests that Americans can take at home, the White House said Monday.
Texas universities with federal contracts in dilemma over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas universities with federal contracts in dilemma over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Many Texas universities with federal contracts are wrestling with how to navigate the Biden administration's mandate that all federal contractors be vaccinated by Dec. 8 in a state that bans vaccine mandates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement