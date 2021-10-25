Biden to visit N.J. before returning to D.C. to sell infrastructure vision

At the school, the president will promote universal preschool for all children, which part of his proposed Build Back Better Act. The White House said the goal is to expand free preschool to all 3-year-old children in the United States.
At the New Jersey Transit Meadowlands maintenance complex in Kearney, Biden will attend a ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Portal Bridge, which is one of the busiest rail spans in the country.
He is scheduled to speak at the Meadowlands facility at 1:45 p.m. EDT.
Biden is expected to join New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy during the visit. Murphy is in a re-election race next year against Republican challenger and former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli.
The White House says the bipartisan infrastructure bill makes the "largest federal investment in public transit ever, the most significant investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago."
The White House said Monday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill represents the most significant investment in U.S. rail systems in more than 50 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Biden's administration says it and the BBB Act would repair and modernize transit systems and create jobs.
The proposal has undergone a number of changes since it was introduced earlier this year, due mainly to opposition to various parts by centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Some progressive Democrats in the House have said they won't vote for the infrastructure bill until the BBB Act, which they consider a top priority, is completed.