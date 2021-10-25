Advertisement
Oct. 25, 2021 / 8:39 AM

Biden to visit N.J. before returning to D.C. to sell infrastructure vision

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden steps off Marine One on the White House lawn on September 7 after visiting New Jersey to tour areas effected by severe weather from Hurricane Ida. Biden will return to New Jersey on Monday to promote his Build Back Better Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Before returning to Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden will travel from his home in Delaware to New Jersey on Monday to sell the bipartisan infrastructure package and other parts of his agenda that are stalling in Congress.

Biden, who spent the weekend in Wilmington, Del., was scheduled to make two stops in New Jersey -- an elementary school in North Plainfield and a transit maintenance facility in Kearney.

At the school, the president will promote universal preschool for all children, which part of his proposed Build Back Better Act. The White House said the goal is to expand free preschool to all 3-year-old children in the United States.

At the New Jersey Transit Meadowlands maintenance complex in Kearney, Biden will attend a ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Portal Bridge, which is one of the busiest rail spans in the country.

He is scheduled to speak at the Meadowlands facility at 1:45 p.m. EDT.

The new $1.6 billion bridge, part of the Northeast Corridor, could start to see traffic by 2025 and be fully completed in 2027.

Biden is expected to join New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy during the visit. Murphy is in a re-election race next year against Republican challenger and former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli.

The White House says the bipartisan infrastructure bill makes the "largest federal investment in public transit ever, the most significant investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago."

The White House said Monday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill represents the most significant investment in U.S. rail systems in more than 50 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Biden's administration says it and the BBB Act would repair and modernize transit systems and create jobs.

The proposal has undergone a number of changes since it was introduced earlier this year, due mainly to opposition to various parts by centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that 90% of the BBB Act has been written and agreed upon. She said she expects the bill to be completed by the end of this week.

Some progressive Democrats in the House have said they won't vote for the infrastructure bill until the BBB Act, which they consider a top priority, is completed.

