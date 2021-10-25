Trending
Oct. 25, 2021 / 6:58 PM

U.S. to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers beginning Nov. 8

By Daniel Uria
The CDC on Monday announced that the United States will lift restrictions on air travel for fully vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 8. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will lift a nearly two-year travel suspension early next month, allowing fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries to fly into the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.

Beginning Nov. 8 non-immigrant travelers will be permitted to travel to the United States if they are able to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated along with a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before boarding their flight, the CDC said in a news release Monday.

"I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States," Biden said in a proclamation announcing the order.

The CDC added there would be "very limited" exceptions to the vaccination requirement for certain non-U.S. citizens who are not immigrants, including children younger than 18.

For travelers who are not fully vaccinated, regulations will tighten to require that they provide a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than one day before traveling to the United States.

Air passengers will also be required to provide basic contact information to airlines before boarding flights to the United States to allow airlines to more easily conduct contact tracing.

In the past two years, people who weren't U.S. citizens could not enter America if they had been to one of the 33 countries including China, Iran and most nations in Europe in the 14 days prior to their proposed arrival in the United States.

Passengers must also have received a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization, including vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca (and Covishield), and China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

The move comes two weeks after the United States fully opened its land borders to fully vaccinated travelers from Mexico and Canada.

On Monday, the CDC also announced it would extend its Framework for Conditional Sailing Order through Jan. 15.

"The pandemic isn't over. We've seen what the Delta variant can do," Capt. Aimee Treffiletti, who leads the CDC's maritime unit told USA Today. "Despite, you know, really what have been the best efforts of the cruise industry to provide a safer and healthier environment for crew, passengers and communities, COVID-19 has still been a challenge, particularly with the Delta variant."

The order, which was originally issued on Oct. 30, required cruise ship operators to build and staff laboratories on board their vessels to test crew and passengers, while also updating a color-coded system to indicate the ship's status along with procedures for surveillance of COVID-19 on board.

Along with Monday's extension, the CDC also altered the order to apply to foreign-flagged commercial passenger vessels with the capacity to carry 250 people operating or planning to operate for overnight stays for passengers or crew in U.S. waters.

Following the extension, the CDC said it will transition to a "voluntary program" to continue efforts to detect, mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19 on cruise ships.

At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Idaho on Monday afternoon.
Sheriff identifies another victim of 1970s serial killer John Wayne Gacy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sheriff identifies another victim of 1970s serial killer John Wayne Gacy
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man was named by authorities Monday as one the previously unidentified victims whose remains were found in 1978 at the Chicago-area home of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 64 points to hit a new record Monday as shares of an SPAC linked to former President Donald Trump declined.
Biden visits N.J. preschool, rail complex to tout 'Build Back Better' plans
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden visits N.J. preschool, rail complex to tout 'Build Back Better' plans
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday visited an elementary school and a multimodal transit center in New Jersey as congressional Democrats appeared close to an agreement on his "Build Back Better" agenda.
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Three children were abandoned for months while their sibling's body remained next door, Texas police reported.
Russian-linked Nobelium hacker behind SolarWinds attack strikes again
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russian-linked Nobelium hacker behind SolarWinds attack strikes again
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Russia-linked hacker Nobelium behind the 2020 SolarWinds cyberattacks has struck global information technology supply chains again.
Report: Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts received reduced discipline
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts received reduced discipline
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. House of Representatives agency found that over 130 Border Patrol agents who made bigoted posts against migrants in secret social media groups received reduced disciplinary measures.
Moderna says studies show COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in children 6-11
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Moderna says studies show COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in children 6-11
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Just three days after a similar report from competitor Pfizer, Moderna said on Monday that smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine appear to be safe in young children and activate a strong immune response.
HHS says it's spending $70 million to expand home COVID-19 testing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
HHS says it's spending $70 million to expand home COVID-19 testing
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The National Institutes of Health will spend tens of millions of dollars to speed up development of COVID-19 tests that Americans can take at home, the White House said Monday.
Texas universities with federal contracts in dilemma over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas universities with federal contracts in dilemma over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Many Texas universities with federal contracts are wrestling with how to navigate the Biden administration's mandate that all federal contractors be vaccinated by Dec. 8 in a state that bans vaccine mandates.
