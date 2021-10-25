At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Idaho on Monday afternoon.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said during a press conference that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall at 1:50 p.m. where they exchanged gunfire with a person matching the description of the suspect.

Advertisement

Lee added that the suspect was taken into custody following the shootout and police did not believe there were any additional suspects.

"At this time, the majority of the mall has been cleared. We're still actively clearing the mall to both look for any additional concerns and any additional victims, but at this time we believe that there was only a single shooter involved and that there is no ongoing danger to the community at large from this incident," he said.

RELATED College party shooting in Georgia leaves one dead and seven injured

Lee did not provide any additional details regarding a potential motive for the shooting or the conditions of the injured victims, citing an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little praised police for their response and offered condolences to the victims on Twitter.

Advertisement

"Those injured in today's unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall are in my prayers," Little wrote. "The state of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting."

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also offered thanks to first responders and mall employees.

"I want to thank the shopkeepers, the people in the mall that reacted so quickly to take care of folks that were there," she said during the press conference. "You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you're willing to do to support and care for strangers."