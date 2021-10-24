Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Banks said his official Twitter account has been suspended after he intentionally misgendered Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine in a tweet.
Banks, R-Ind., on Saturday shared a screenshot of the tweet where he referred to Levine, the first openly transgender Cabinet official confirmed by the Senate, as "a man" after she was named the first female and first transgender four-star officer of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.