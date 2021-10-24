Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2021 / 9:05 AM

Drag racer crashes into crowd, kills 2 boys in central Texas

By Allen Cone

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two young boys died and eight other people were injured after a car lost control and struck spectators during the second annual Kerrville Airport Race Wars in central Texas.

At about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the car that was participating in the drag racing event at Kerrville Aviation left the runway and crashed into parked cars containing people watching the race, Kerrville police said in a Facebook post. Kerrville is 65 miles north of San Antonio.

A 6-year-old boy died at the scene and an 8-year-old boy was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville where he was pronounced deceased.

Four people were transported by air ambulances to three hospitals in San Antonio. A 46-year-old female is in critical condition; the 34-year-old man, the driver, is listed in stable condition; a 27-year-old women is in non-life threatening critical condition and a 26-year-old male is in unknown condition..

A 4-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville by ambulance for precautionary evaluations. Two people were treated and released at the scene.

Kerrville police investigating the accident.

Brittany Lehmann's husband had raced earlier that day, said she was facing the other direction when she heard a crash. She turned around and saw black smoke and people running.

"They said 'Get your children out of here,'" Lehmann told the Kerrville Daily Times.

No barriers were beyond the finish line but Lehmann said more barriers at this year's event than at last year's drag races.

