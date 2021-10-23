Five hospitalized by early-morning house explosion north of Minneapolis

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Five people sustained injuries in a Saturday morning house explosion located in a small town north of Minneapolis, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the town of Cambridge, Minn., WCCO-TV in Minneapolis reported.

Authorities told the news outlet they were able to get everyone out of the home and there were no critical injuries. There were three men and two women inside, one of whom was still inside in the basement as first responders arrived. The other four were walking around the exterior of the house. All five were taken to hospital, two of them air-lifted. Four of the people were in their 40s and one in their 20s.

"We are grateful that the five people were not more seriously injured," Capt. John Elder of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office," told the Star Tribune. "The fact that anyone walked out of it is miraculous."

The State Fire Marshal's Office was working with the Cambridge Fire Department to determine the cause of the explosion.