Oct. 23, 2021 / 3:10 PM

Five hospitalized by early-morning house explosion north of Minneapolis

By Jake Thomas

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Five people sustained injuries in a Saturday morning house explosion located in a small town north of Minneapolis, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the town of Cambridge, Minn., WCCO-TV in Minneapolis reported.

Authorities told the news outlet they were able to get everyone out of the home and there were no critical injuries. There were three men and two women inside, one of whom was still inside in the basement as first responders arrived. The other four were walking around the exterior of the house. All five were taken to hospital, two of them air-lifted. Four of the people were in their 40s and one in their 20s.

"We are grateful that the five people were not more seriously injured," Capt. John Elder of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office," told the Star Tribune. "The fact that anyone walked out of it is miraculous."

The State Fire Marshal's Office was working with the Cambridge Fire Department to determine the cause of the explosion.

Surfer, Boogie Board inventor Tom Morey dies at 86
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Surfer, Boogie Board inventor Tom Morey dies at 86
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Morey, who invented the Boogie Board in Hawaii, allowing belly wave riding, has died at 86.
Ohio man's death sentence overturned under new mental illness law
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ohio man's death sentence overturned under new mental illness law
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An Ohio prisoner's death sentence has been overturned and he was resentenced to life without chance of parole in response to a new law protecting people who were severely mentally ill at the time of their crime.
Howard University students protest dorm conditions, including mold
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Howard University students protest dorm conditions, including mold
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Howard University students are protesting dorm conditions after mold was found in 34 rooms.
White House to postpone release of JFK assassination documents due to pandemic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House to postpone release of JFK assassination documents due to pandemic
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The White House postponed release of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy to allow more time for redactions amid the pandemic.
Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An assistant director on the film "Rust" said that the gun that killed a cinematographer and injured a director on the New Mexico set was unloaded before he handed it to actor Alec Baldwin, a police affidavit indicates.
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A powerful bomb cyclone will continue to send additional storms into the region through next Tuesday, unleashing nearly 2 feet of rain in some areas and up to 8 feet of snow over the mountains.
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A live bullet that was put into a prop gun handled by actor Alec Baldwin went off and killed a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a new western film, authorities and officials said Friday.
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
House passes expanded workplace protections for nursing mothers
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
House passes expanded workplace protections for nursing mothers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The House on Friday approved legislation to expand workplace protections for nursing mothers.
VP Harris sells Build Back Better plan as lifeline to businesses, families in Bronx
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
VP Harris sells Build Back Better plan as lifeline to businesses, families in Bronx
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Bronx on Friday to push President Joe Biden's social spending and infrastructure plans as Democratic lawmakers hashed out a price tag in Washington.
