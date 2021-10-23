Federal judge in Tennessee allows school district to continue mask mandate

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked an executive order by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allowing parents to opt-out of school mask mandates from being enforced in Williamson County.
The ruling stems from a lawsuit brought by two families of children with disabilities against Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District, as well as state authorities, reports The Tennessean. The lawsuit argued that removing the mask mandates put medically vulnerable children at greater risk from COVID-19.