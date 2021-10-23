Advertisement
Oct. 23, 2021 / 7:28 PM

College party shooting in Georgia leaves one dead and seven injured

By Jake Thomas
The scene of shooting at a college party in Fort Valley, Ga. that left one dead and seven injured. Photo courtesy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a college party in Georgia has left one person dead and seven wounded.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning at a party near Fort Valley State University, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"There were student injuries, but at this time, none have been reported as life-threatening," Fort Valley State University said on Twitter

The person who died is not a student, the university said. The university was put on lockdown as a safety measure, which has since been lifted after security after campus police determined there was no threat.

The bureau said the seven injured victims are in stable condition. It posted a picture of the "active scene" where the shooting occurred just blocks from the university.

As a precaution, the university canceled its homecoming parade on Saturday and said it would have extra security protocols during its homecoming game.

"Our thoughts are with the students and their families as they recover," the university said.

