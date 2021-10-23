Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 23, 2021 / 1:40 PM

Ohio man's death sentence overturned under new mental illness law

By Danielle Haynes
Ohio man's death sentence overturned under new mental illness law
Donald Ketterer was convicted of the aggravated murder of an 85-year-old man in 2003. File Photo courtesy of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An Ohio prisoner's death sentence has been overturned and he was resentenced to life without chance of parole in response to a new law protecting people who were severely mentally ill at the time of their crime.

Donald Ketterer, 72, was moved from death row to a state prison in Warren County on Oct. 6, JoEllen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, told WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Visiting Butler County Common Pleas Judge James Brogan granted relief in Ketterer's sentencing last month citing the new law signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in January, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The law says convicted murderers who were diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder at the time of their offense are ineligible for the death penalty. The law, which went into effect in April, allows current death row inmates a one-year window to seek to have their death sentences overturned.

RELATED Alabama executes Willie Smith by lethal injection

Ketterer was sentenced to death for the 2003 murder of Lawrence Sanders, 85. Ketterer pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, telling police he struck Sanders in the head with an iron skillet and repeatedly stabbed him with scissors. He said he was angry Sanders didn't loan him money to pay court fines.

Advertisement

The Daily News reported Ketterer had a long history of substance abuse and mental illness.

In Brogan's ruling, he wrote that "Ketterer suffered from bipolar disorder on Feb. 24, 2003, when Lawrence Sanders was murdered ... and because of his bipolar disorder, lacked substantial capacity to conform his conduct to the requirements of law."

RELATED Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he won't appeal the decision to overturn Ketterer's new sentence.

RELATED Judge recommends new trial for 'Texas Seven' death row prisoner

Latest Headlines

Howard University students protest dorm conditions, including mold
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Howard University students protest dorm conditions, including mold
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Howard University students are protesting dorm conditions after mold was found in 34 rooms.
White House to postpone release of JFK assassination documents due to pandemic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House to postpone release of JFK assassination documents due to pandemic
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The White House postponed release of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy to allow more time for redactions amid the pandemic.
Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An assistant director on the film "Rust" said that the gun that killed a cinematographer and injured a director on the New Mexico set was unloaded before he handed it to actor Alec Baldwin, a police affidavit indicates.
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A powerful bomb cyclone will continue to send additional storms into the region through next Tuesday, unleashing nearly 2 feet of rain in some areas and up to 8 feet of snow over the mountains.
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A live bullet that was put into a prop gun handled by actor Alec Baldwin went off and killed a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a new western film, authorities and officials said Friday.
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
House passes expanded workplace protections for nursing mothers
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House passes expanded workplace protections for nursing mothers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The House on Friday approved legislation to expand workplace protections for nursing mothers.
VP Harris sells Build Back Better plan as lifeline to businesses, families in Bronx
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
VP Harris sells Build Back Better plan as lifeline to businesses, families in Bronx
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Bronx on Friday to push President Joe Biden's social spending and infrastructure plans as Democratic lawmakers hashed out a price tag in Washington.
Jury finds Lev Parnas guilty of campaign finance criminal charges
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Jury finds Lev Parnas guilty of campaign finance criminal charges
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A jury found Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, guilty Friday of six counts of campaign finance criminal charges.
Non-partisan audit in Wisconsin finds no widespread fraud in 2020 election
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Non-partisan audit in Wisconsin finds no widespread fraud in 2020 election
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Independent auditors determined there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election in Wisconsin but made dozens of recommendations for new rules Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
Jury finds Lev Parnas guilty of campaign finance criminal charges
Jury finds Lev Parnas guilty of campaign finance criminal charges
South Korean EV maker wins bid for SsangYong Motor over U.S. bidder
South Korean EV maker wins bid for SsangYong Motor over U.S. bidder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement