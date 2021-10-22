Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 12:53 AM

Southern California man pleads not guilty to charges of murdering his missing wife

By Jake Thomas
Southern California man pleads not guilty to charges of murdering his missing wife
The San Diego Prosecutor's Office displayed a "Still Missing" poster of Maya Millete, a Chula Vista, Calif., woman who hasn't been seen since January. Her husband, Larry Millete, has been charged for her murder. He has pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Photo courtesy of San Diego Prosecutor's Office

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The husband of a missing Southern California woman pleaded not guilty to her murder on Thursday.

Larry Millete, 40, was arrested earlier this week for the murder of his wife, Maya "May" Millete, who went missing nine months earlier. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan has moved forward with the charges even though Maya Millete's body has not been recovered.

Advertisement

Stephan alleges Larry Millete killed his wife and mother of their three children after she sought a divorce in January, reports ABC 10 News San Diego.

There has been no cell phone or bank activity to indicate Maya Millete is still alive, said Stephan, according to ABC 10 News. While Stephan acknowledged Maya Millet's body hadn't been found she said "the law is so crystal-clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we can't recover it."

RELATED Husband of missing California woman Maya 'May' Millete arrested

Larry Millete also faces charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon. If convicted, he faces life in state prison.

Prosecutors have also alleged that as their marriage deteriorated, Larry Millete became obsessed about his wife's whereabouts, even showing up at her work to see if she was meeting another man, reports CBS8.

Advertisement

Larry Millete turned to "spellcasters" in hopes that magic would keep his wife in the marriage, Stephan said. He allegedly asked spellcasters to incapacitate his wife, which Stephan said is evidence of "homicidal ideations."

RELATED San Diego County law enforcement agencies ban carotid restraint

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Larry Millete sent hundreds of messages to purported "psychics, spirit channelers, and/or white light practitioners."

"Can you hex to have her hurt enough that she will have to depend on me and need my help," he said in one message. "She's only nice to me when she needs me or sick. Thanks again. Maybe an accident or broken bone."

Bonita Martinez, Millete's attorney, said prosecutors have no proof he committed the murder.

RELATED California synagogue shooter pleads guilty to federal charges

Latest Headlines

Justice Dept. charges five in Venezuelan bribery and money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Justice Dept. charges five in Venezuelan bribery and money laundering scheme
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- five people, including a former Venezuelan state governor and a Colombian linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, have been charged in the United States for laundering money.
Texas asks Supreme Court to leave abortion ban in place
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas asks Supreme Court to leave abortion ban in place
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Texas urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to reject the Justice Department's request to block the state's restrictive abortion law, stating the Biden administration has no standing to challenge it.
Family found dead near Yosemite died from extreme heat, sheriff says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Family found dead near Yosemite died from extreme heat, sheriff says
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Local authorities say they've determined the cause of death of a family that mysteriously went missing near California's Yosemite National Park.
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon's hypersonic weapons program hit a stumbling block Thursday after a test of a booster rocket failed.
Alyssa Milano testifies before House committee on Equal Rights Amendment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alyssa Milano testifies before House committee on Equal Rights Amendment
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Alyssa Milano testified Thursday during a House committee hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment, stating that the Constitution "failed" the country by not including women.
AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland was peppered with questions on a wide range of subjects in early questioning by Republicans and Democrats during his appearance in front of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday.
Pelosi says framework for social spending bill within reach
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pelosi says framework for social spending bill within reach
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats were closing in on the framework for an expansive social spending bill.
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Dental records confirmed that human remains found in a North Port, Fla., park were those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI announced Thursday.
House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for ignoring Jan. 6 subpoena
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for ignoring Jan. 6 subpoena
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.
Biden, Harris mark 10-year anniversary of King, Jr. memorial in D.C.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden, Harris mark 10-year anniversary of King, Jr. memorial in D.C.
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recognized Thursday the 10-year anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial on Washington, D.C.'s National Mall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops, sells for $7.7M
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops, sells for $7.7M
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform
Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement