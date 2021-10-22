Southern California man pleads not guilty to charges of murdering his missing wife

The San Diego Prosecutor's Office displayed a "Still Missing" poster of Maya Millete, a Chula Vista, Calif., woman who hasn't been seen since January. Her husband, Larry Millete, has been charged for her murder. He has pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Photo courtesy of San Diego Prosecutor's Office



Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The husband of a missing Southern California woman pleaded not guilty to her murder on Thursday. Larry Millete, 40, was arrested earlier this week for the murder of his wife, Maya "May" Millete, who went missing nine months earlier. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan has moved forward with the charges even though Maya Millete's body has not been recovered. Advertisement

Stephan alleges Larry Millete killed his wife and mother of their three children after she sought a divorce in January, reports ABC 10 News San Diego.

There has been no cell phone or bank activity to indicate Maya Millete is still alive, said Stephan, according to ABC 10 News. While Stephan acknowledged Maya Millet's body hadn't been found she said "the law is so crystal-clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we can't recover it."

Larry Millete also faces charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon. If convicted, he faces life in state prison.

Prosecutors have also alleged that as their marriage deteriorated, Larry Millete became obsessed about his wife's whereabouts, even showing up at her work to see if she was meeting another man, reports CBS8.

Larry Millete turned to "spellcasters" in hopes that magic would keep his wife in the marriage, Stephan said. He allegedly asked spellcasters to incapacitate his wife, which Stephan said is evidence of "homicidal ideations."

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Larry Millete sent hundreds of messages to purported "psychics, spirit channelers, and/or white light practitioners."

"Can you hex to have her hurt enough that she will have to depend on me and need my help," he said in one message. "She's only nice to me when she needs me or sick. Thanks again. Maybe an accident or broken bone."

Bonita Martinez, Millete's attorney, said prosecutors have no proof he committed the murder.