Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 2:31 PM

Federal deficit reached $2.77 trillion for fiscal 2021; lower than expected

By Danielle Haynes
Federal deficit reached $2.77 trillion for fiscal 2021; lower than expected
The Treasury Department released a report saying the federal deficit for fiscal year 2021 was just shy of the all-time record, $3.13 trillion, set in 2020. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. federal deficit reached $2.77 trillion in fiscal year 2021, just shy of the milestone $3 trillion the Congressional Budget Office projected, the Treasury Department announced Friday.

The deficit for the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, was also short of the highest amount ever recorded -- $3.13 trillion in 2020.

Advertisement

The deficit has ballooned some 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the world economy due to lockdowns and job losses. The government spent trillions on recovery packages assisting individuals and businesses through the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The fiscal 2021 deficit showed slight improvement over thanks to a recovering economy and a return to work for millions of people.

RELATED Texas, Missouri sue Biden admin to resume border wall construction

"Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "While the nation's economic recovery is stronger than those of other wealthy nations, it is still fragile."

Yellen urged passage of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, a social spending plan that initially had a price tag of $3.5 trillion. Negotiations among Democrats, though, have whittled the bill down to between $1.75 trillion to $1.9 trillion to appease moderates wary of yet more spending.

Advertisement

"Passing President Biden's economic agenda will grow the economy, help workers and families, and strengthen our nation's long-term fiscal outlook," Yellen said.

RELATED Watchdog investigates 4 lawmakers on ethics violations

Friday's report from the Treasury Department and Office of Management and Budget said there was an increase in government spending by 4.1% to $6.82 trillion, with a revenue of $4.05 trillion.

Despite the decline in the deficit from 2020 to 2021, fiscal year 2021 was still about triple that of 2019 -- $900 billion. The CBO projected in July that the federal deficit will drop to about $1.2 trillion in 2022 and $800 billion in 2023.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on the National Mall on Thursday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race

Latest Headlines

Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Neera Tanden, a former candidate for the director of the Office of Management and Budget, has been named White House staff secretary, the Biden administration announced Friday.
Supreme Court expedites hearing arguments against Texas abortion ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court expedites hearing arguments against Texas abortion ban
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices agreed to hear a pair of challenges to Texas' abortion ban in an expedited process, the court said Friday.
Real estate heir Robert Durst charged with murder in wife's 1982 disappearance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Real estate heir Robert Durst charged with murder in wife's 1982 disappearance
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst, who was sentenced to life in prison last week for a different murder, now faces charges in New York of killing his wife almost 40 years ago, prosecutors said Friday.
Lawmakers ask NFL for findings of Washington team probe after Gruden emails
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers ask NFL for findings of Washington team probe after Gruden emails
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Two House lawmakers are asking the NFL for documents relating to the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team, just two weeks after the team's president was linked to emails from disgraced coach Jon Gruden.
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A live bullet that was put into a prop gun handled by actor Alec Baldwin went off and killed a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a new western film, authorities and officials said Friday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Houston hadn't been flown in 10 months
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Houston hadn't been flown in 10 months
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Federal investigators say a plane that crashed in Houston this week hadn't been used for nearly a year and that there's evidence of "heavy braking" immediately before the accident.
CDC approves Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, mixing and matching doses
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CDC approves Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, mixing and matching doses
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of additional Americans will now be able to get a COVID-19 booster shot after the CDC authorized extra doses of the vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
ACLU of Texas sues school district over dress code's long-hair policy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
ACLU of Texas sues school district over dress code's long-hair policy
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing a Houston-area school district over a dress code policy it says has led to multiple students being disciplined for having long hair.
Wall Street gets second bitcoin-related ETF -- and first on Nasdaq
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wall Street gets second bitcoin-related ETF -- and first on Nasdaq
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Wall Street will see its second bitcoin-related ETF to begin trading on Friday, and the first on the Nasdaq.
Texas, Missouri sue Biden admin to resume border wall construction
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas, Missouri sue Biden admin to resume border wall construction
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Texas and Missouri have sued the Biden administration to force it to continue building a physical barrier along the U.S. southern border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama executes Willie Smith by lethal injection
Alabama executes Willie Smith by lethal injection
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
Alec Baldwin says he's heartbroken after killing film crew member with prop gun
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
ACLU of Texas sues school district over dress code's long-hair policy
ACLU of Texas sues school district over dress code's long-hair policy
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement