Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 3:54 AM

Alabama executes Willie Smith by lethal injection

By Danielle Haynes & Darryl Coote
Alabama executes Willie Smith by lethal injection
Willie Smith was sentenced to death in 1992 for the abduction, robbery and murder of Sharma Johnson, 22, in 1991. File Photo courtesy Alabama Department of Corrections

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Alabama corrections officials executed Willie Smith on Thursday night, eight months after the Supreme Court halted his lethal injection over a dispute about having his pastor present in the death chamber.

Smith, 52, was declared dead at 9:47 p.m., according to the attorney general's office. He was sentenced to death in 1992 for the abduction, robbery and murder of Sharma Johnson, 22, in 1991.

Advertisement

"The family of Sharma Johnson has had to wait 29 years, 11 months and 25 days to see the sentence of Sharma's murderer be carried out," Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall said in a statement. "Finally, the cruel and unusual punishment that has been inflicted upon them -- a decades-long denial of justice -- has come to an end."

The execution "went according to our protocol," Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner told reporters afterward.

RELATED Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit

A press witness to the execution said Smith was accompanied into the chamber by his spiritual adviser Robert Wiley and that he offered no final words, WIAT reported.

He had no last meal and had refused breakfast and lunch during the day in which he was observed drinking a coke and eating M&Ms and barbecue chips, prison spokesperson Linda Mays said.

Advertisement

The execution was delayed several hours as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a petition by Smith's lawyers over his method of execution, which was denied.

RELATED Judge recommends new trial for 'Texas Seven' death row prisoner

Alabama allows death row inmates to choose to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, but they had to say so within a 30-day window in June of 2018.

Smith's attorneys said he missed his opportunity to die by nitrogen hypoxia because of has "lifelong intellectual defects as demonstrated by an IQ of 64 at the low end and 75 at the high end." They said his execution would violate Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The defense accused the Alabama Department of Corrections of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act when they didn't allow Smith accommodations needed for him to understand his option of electing nitrogen hypoxia as his method of execution.

RELATED Federal judge stays execution of Texas death row prisoner

The Supreme Court halted Smith's last execution date Feb. 11 a dozens hours before he was scheduled to die. Justices ruled Alabama couldn't execute him without his pastor in the execution chamber with him.

Following the execution Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement, saying it should send a message that Alabama "will not tolerate these murderous acts."

Advertisement

"The evidence in this case was overwhelming, and justice has been rightfully served," Ivey said.

Latest Headlines

Sheriff's office: Alec Baldwin shot two people, one fatally, with prop gun on film set
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sheriff's office: Alec Baldwin shot two people, one fatally, with prop gun on film set
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a western being filmed in New Mexico, killing the movie's director of photography and injuring its director, authorities said.
Southern California man pleads not guilty to charges of murdering his missing wife
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southern California man pleads not guilty to charges of murdering his missing wife
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The husband of a missing Southern California woman pleaded not guilty to her murder on Thursday.
Justice Dept. charges five in Venezuelan bribery and money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Dept. charges five in Venezuelan bribery and money laundering scheme
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- five people, including a former Venezuelan state governor and a Colombian linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, have been charged in the United States for laundering money.
Texas asks Supreme Court to leave abortion ban in place
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas asks Supreme Court to leave abortion ban in place
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Texas urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to reject the Justice Department's request to block the state's restrictive abortion law, stating the Biden administration has no standing to challenge it.
Family found dead near Yosemite died from extreme heat, sheriff says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Family found dead near Yosemite died from extreme heat, sheriff says
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Local authorities say they've determined the cause of death of a family that mysteriously went missing near California's Yosemite National Park.
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon's hypersonic weapons program hit a stumbling block Thursday after a test of a booster rocket failed.
Alyssa Milano testifies before House committee on Equal Rights Amendment
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alyssa Milano testifies before House committee on Equal Rights Amendment
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Alyssa Milano testified Thursday during a House committee hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment, stating that the Constitution "failed" the country by not including women.
AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland was peppered with questions on a wide range of subjects in early questioning by Republicans and Democrats during his appearance in front of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday.
Pelosi says framework for social spending bill within reach
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pelosi says framework for social spending bill within reach
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats were closing in on the framework for an expansive social spending bill.
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Dental records confirmed that human remains found in a North Port, Fla., park were those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops, sells for $7.7M
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops, sells for $7.7M
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement