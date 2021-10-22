Lawmakers ask NFL for findings of Washington team probe after Gruden emails

Jon Gruden's inappropriate emails were discovered as part of the NFL's workplace investigation into the Washington team. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Two congressional lawmakers are asking the National Football League for documents relating to the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team, a request prompted by the firing of former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden this month. Gruden resigned nearly two weeks ago after old emails surfaced that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. Some of the emails were written to Washington team President Bruce Allen. Advertisement

Thursday, the lawmakers said the developments involving Gruden warrant the release of documents from an NFL investigation of the Washington team's workplace culture. The NFL investigation began more than a year ago, but no findings have yet been made public.

"The NFL has one of the most prominent platforms in America, and its decisions can have national implications," Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., wrote in a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"The NFL's lack of transparency about the problem sit recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia -- setting a troubling precedent for other workplaces."

Maloney is the chairwoman of the House oversight and reform committee.

"The committee is seeking to fully understand this workplace conduct and the league's response, which will help inform legislative efforts to address toxic work environments," they wrote.

Last week, the NFL Players Association asked the league to release all emails related to the investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Gruden's emails were discovered as part of the NFL's workplace investigation into the Washington team.

The league fined the team $10 million after its investigation of sexual harassment claims that took place among managers, executives and other team staffers.