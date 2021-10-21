Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 1:00 PM

Ex-cop who killed Justine Damond gets lesser sentence after charge dismissed

By Sommer Brokaw
Ex-cop who killed Justine Damond gets lesser sentence after charge dismissed
Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot dead in 2017 after she called police to report what she thought was a rape going on behind her home. Photo courtesy Justine Damond/Facebook

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman who'd called 911 to report a rape saw his prison sentence dramatically cut on Thursday.

Former officer Mohamed Noor killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017 as he was responding to her emergency call, in which she said she'd witnessed the sexual assault behind her home.

Advertisement

As he and his partner were driving near Damond's home, Noor testified at trial that he heard a loud bang and then saw Damond abruptly appear at the vehicle's window. When she began to raise her arm, he said he feared that she was a threat -- and he shot her through the passenger side window.

Noor, 36, was originally convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

RELATED Parkland shooter changes pleas to guilty: 'I have to live with this every day'

The Minnesota Supreme Court, however, threw out his murder conviction on appeal last month due to insufficient evidence, which required that Noor be resentenced on the manslaughter conviction.

Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 57 months, including time already served. He began serving his term in 2019.

Advertisement

Noor has already served nearly 30 months in prison, and will be eligible for release after he fulfills two-thirds of his sentence. That means he only needs to serve another 8 and a half months before he could be freed.

RELATED Robert Durst put on ventilator with COVID-19 after murder conviction

Defense attorneys requested a sentence at the low-end of guidelines, but the judge said Noor had fired his gun across the nose of his partner and endangered a bicyclist and others in the neighborhood.

"These factors of endangering the public make your crime of manslaughter appropriate for a high end sentence," she said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The woman's fiance, Don Damond, appeared in court and said the Minnesota Supreme Court's decision to overturn part of the conviction "does not diminish the truth that was uncovered during the trial."

RELATED Marine pleads guilty to making videos criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal

"The truth is Justine should be alive," he said. "No amount of justification, embellishment, cover-up, dishonesty or politics will ever change that truth."

Damond also said that he's forgiven Noor.

"Justine was and is still my greatest teacher...given her example I want you to know that I forgive you," Damond said, according to KARE-TV. "All I ask is that you use this experience to do good for other people. Be an example of how to transform beyond adversity. Be an example of honesty and contrition."

Advertisement

Noor told the court that he was "deeply grateful" for Damond's forgiveness and "deeply sorry" for shooting Justine.

"I will take his advice and be a unifier," he added.

Latest Headlines

NTSB: Driver's seat was occupied during fatal Tesla crash
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
NTSB: Driver's seat was occupied during fatal Tesla crash
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The driver and passenger seats were occupied during a fiery Tesla crash that killed two in Texas earlier this year, the National Transportation Security Board said Thursday.
Gov't reports say climate change affecting immigration, national security in U.S.
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Gov't reports say climate change affecting immigration, national security in U.S.
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The White House and the entire U.S. intelligence community each issued key reports on Thursday that underscore the harm posed by climate change as it relates to priorities like national security and immigration.
AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared in Congress on Thursday and testified that the Justice Department is aggressively going after the people who were involved in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa clash over vaccine mandate in 1st NYC mayoral debate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa clash over vaccine mandate in 1st NYC mayoral debate
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The two men who are running to replace Bill de Blasio as mayor of New York City squared off in their first debate on Wednesday night, and clashed over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
CDC panel to vote on whether to authorize Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC panel to vote on whether to authorize Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- An advisory panel of the CDC is scheduled to vote Thursday whether to authorize booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which would be a final step in the process.
Southwest says it lost $75 million over flight cancellations this month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Southwest says it lost $75 million over flight cancellations this month
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Several days of delays and cancellations earlier this month ended up costing Southwest Airlines $75 million, the carrier showed in its earnings report on Thursday.
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton says he's making a rapid recovery and is happy to be home after spending several days in the hospital with an infection, according to a video update he posted online Wednesday night.
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A federal court has thrown out redistricting plans for the state of Illinois as unconstitutional for violating the "one-person, one-vote" principle.
Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to launch a new publicly treaded media company as well as a social media platform to compete against so-called liberal media and Silicon Valley.
U.S. calls for sustained, substantive talks with North Korea
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. calls for sustained, substantive talks with North Korea
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said it was time for North Korea to halt its belligerent behavior and engage in "substantive and substantive dialogues" toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Investigators find apparent human remains in Brian Laundrie search
Investigators find apparent human remains in Brian Laundrie search
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
NTSB recovers fire-damaged flight recorders from Texas plane crash
NTSB recovers fire-damaged flight recorders from Texas plane crash
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops ever found, expected to sell for almost $2M
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops ever found, expected to sell for almost $2M
Senate Republicans block voting rights bill
Senate Republicans block voting rights bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement