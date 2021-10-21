Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 1:22 PM

NTSB: Driver's seat was occupied during fatal Tesla crash

By UPI Staff
NTSB: Driver's seat was occupied during fatal Tesla crash
A Tesla Model S, the same model that crashed in Texas, sits on a parking lot in Palo Alto, Calif. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The driver and passenger seats were occupied during a fiery Tesla crash that killed two in Texas earlier this year, the National Transportation Security Board said Thursday.

The NTSB's findings contradict initial statements by local police that no one was driving the Model S P100D electric car when it veered off a road in Spring, Texas.

Advertisement

Footage from the residence of the vehicle owner shows two people entering the car, in the driver and passenger seats, the NTSB said.

The car traveled about 550 feet before running over a curb, hitting a drainage culvert, a raised manhole and a tree.

RELATED Tesla Model 3 underperforms in Korea's safety test

Investigation of the car's event data recorder found the Tesla was moving at 67 mph in a 30-mph zone and that the driver was hitting the acceleration at 98.8%.

"The crash damaged the front of the car's high-voltage lithium-ion battery case, where a fire started," the NTSB said.

The steering wheel was also damaged by the intense heat of the post-crash fire.

RELATED U.S. investigates Tesla's autopilot system over crashes into emergency vehicles

The report said autopilot could only be engaged if both the Traffic Aware Cruise Control and the Autosteer systems were on. In that area, the Autosteer system wasn't available.

Advertisement

"The NTSB is working alongside the Harris County Texas Precinct 4 Constable'​​​s Office, which is conducting a separate, parallel investigation," the report said. "The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Tesla are supporting the NTSB in the investigation."

Harris Country Sheriff Constable Mark Herman said at the time of the accident that police were certain no one was in the driver's seat at the time of the crash.

RELATED Tesla recalls 6,000 Model 3, Model Y vehicles over loose brake bolts

Tesla executives said in April that the 2019 Model S self-driving vehicle wasn't responsible for the crash that killed the two men, ages 59 and 69.

Latest Headlines

AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AG Garland: DOJ committed to prosecuting 'intolerable' Jan. 6 attack
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland was peppered with questions on a wide range of subjects in early questioning by Republicans and Democrats during his appearance in front of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday.
Ex-cop who killed Justine Damond gets lesser sentence after charge dismissed
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Ex-cop who killed Justine Damond gets lesser sentence after charge dismissed
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman who'd called 911 to report a rape saw his prison sentence dramatically cut on Thursday.
Gov't reports say climate change affecting immigration, national security in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gov't reports say climate change affecting immigration, national security in U.S.
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The White House and the entire U.S. intelligence community each issued key reports on Thursday that underscore the harm posed by climate change as it relates to priorities like national security and immigration.
Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa clash over vaccine mandate in 1st NYC mayoral debate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa clash over vaccine mandate in 1st NYC mayoral debate
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The two men who are running to replace Bill de Blasio as mayor of New York City squared off in their first debate on Wednesday night, and clashed over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
CDC panel to vote on whether to authorize Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC panel to vote on whether to authorize Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- An advisory panel of the CDC is scheduled to vote Thursday whether to authorize booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which would be a final step in the process.
Southwest says it lost $75 million over flight cancellations this month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Southwest says it lost $75 million over flight cancellations this month
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Several days of delays and cancellations earlier this month ended up costing Southwest Airlines $75 million, the carrier showed in its earnings report on Thursday.
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton says he's making a rapid recovery and is happy to be home after spending several days in the hospital with an infection, according to a video update he posted online Wednesday night.
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge throws out Illinois' redistricting maps as unconstitutional
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A federal court has thrown out redistricting plans for the state of Illinois as unconstitutional for violating the "one-person, one-vote" principle.
Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to launch a new publicly treaded media company as well as a social media platform to compete against so-called liberal media and Silicon Valley.
U.S. calls for sustained, substantive talks with North Korea
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. calls for sustained, substantive talks with North Korea
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said it was time for North Korea to halt its belligerent behavior and engage in "substantive and substantive dialogues" toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Investigators find apparent human remains in Brian Laundrie search
Investigators find apparent human remains in Brian Laundrie search
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay
NTSB recovers fire-damaged flight recorders from Texas plane crash
NTSB recovers fire-damaged flight recorders from Texas plane crash
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops ever found, expected to sell for almost $2M
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops ever found, expected to sell for almost $2M
Senate Republicans block voting rights bill
Senate Republicans block voting rights bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement