U.S. News
Oct. 21, 2021

AG Merrick Garland expected to be asked about Texas abortion fight in House hearing

By Clyde Hughes
Attorney General Merrick Garland will be questioned about various issues at the oversight hearing on Thursday, including possibly Texas' abortion law and former Trump aide Steve Bannon. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify in Congress on Thursday at a hearing that's expected to include questions about the Justice Department's track on prosecuting hundreds of people for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena.

The hearing, which is a general oversight hearing, will occur in the House judiciary committee and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Garland is the only witness at the hearing.

The former Supreme Court nominee and Oklahoma City bombing prosecutor is also expected to be questioned about other key issues -- including Texas restrictive "heartbeat" abortion law and efforts to restrict voting rights.

RELATED U.S. Navy engineer, wife accused of selling secrets to foreign nation

Garland has said previously that his department will do everything in its power to block the Texas abortion law, which bans all abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can be as soon as six weeks.

The law, which relies on the public to enforce, effectively uses a bounty system in which ordinary citizens can collect at least $10,000 for successfully turning someone in for seeking an abortion. It's mainly this provision of the law that's made it difficult for opposition groups to get it blocked in court.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court agreed to an expedited hearing for abortion clinics' challenge to the law. Also this week, Garland's department again asked the high court to block it.

RELATED Lawyers could prevent eviction crisis from getting a lot worse

Democrats on the committee are expected to press Garland about Bannon's refusal to cooperate with the House panel investigating the Capitol attack. The House's Jan. 6 committee voted on Wednesday to hold him in contempt, and the full House is expected to vote on the issue Thursday.

If the House votes to hold Bannon in contempt, it would be up to Garland's department to prosecute him.

"I ask only that you continue to follow the facts and the law where they lead -- because although you have rightly brought hundreds of charges against those who physically trespassed in the Capitol, the evidence suggests that you will soon have some hard decisions to make about those who organized and incited the attack in the first place," committee Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler says in prepared remarks, according to CNN.

RELATED DOJ sues to block alliance between American Airlines, JetBlue

His opening statement also shows that Nadler will commend Garland's department for "doing the important work of bringing those responsible for the violence of Jan. 6 to justice."

Also this month, Garland directed the FBI to address a rise nationwide in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence directed toward school administrators, board members, teachers and staff over COVID-19 restrictions.

Republicans on the panel could press Garland Thursday on a range of issues, including rising crime rates in major U.S. cities and the legality of Biden's vaccination mandates.

