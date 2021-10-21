Trending
Oct. 21, 2021 / 6:17 PM

FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie

By Danielle Haynes
FBI IDs remains in Florida park as those of Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie, who was wanted as a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, was found dead in a Florida nature preserve. File Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Dental records confirmed that human remains found in a North Port, Fla., park were those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI announced Thursday.

Searchers found the remains Wednesday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park after Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, met with North Port police officers and FBI agents to assist in the search of trails they said their son was known to frequent.

The park is adjacent to the Carlton Reserve, where much of investigators' search was focused in the weeks since the Laundrie's reported their son missing.

"A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," the FBI's Denver office said.

RELATED Gabby Petito died of strangulation, coroner says

In addition to remains, searchers found a backpack and notebook that belonged to Brian Laundrie, 23. FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said Wednesday the items had "until recently been underwater."

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told CNN on Thursday that investigators have yet to open the notebook.

An unnamed source with knowledge of the investigation also told CNN that the notebook was found outside of the dry backpack, but officials believed it's "possibly salvageable."

RELATED Husband of missing California woman Maya 'May' Millete arrested

"It had been clearly wet and they are going to use any potential means to dry that out before opening it," the source said. "They'll be very careful with it."

Steve Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, said the parents had been notified of the identification.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brians," he said, according to WFLA-TV in Tampa Bay, Fla. "We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie's privacy at this time."

RELATED Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing since 1997

Brian Laundrie's parents reported him missing Sept. 13, less than two weeks after he returned home from a road trip out West without his fiancée, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22. Searchers found Petito's body Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and determined she died of strangulation.

Investigators sought Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in Petito's death and on federal charges of using someone else's credit card.

Petito's parents reported her missing Sept. 11 amid her road trip with Brian Laundrie. Her family said they last heard from her in late August. Petito had been living with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Fla., when they set out on the trip earlier in the summer.

