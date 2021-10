Actress and activist Alyssa Milano speaks during a press conference calling for the certification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) during a press conference. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Alyssa Milano testified Thursday during a House committee hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment, stating that the constitution "failed" the country by not including women. Milano, a former "Charmed" star, encouraged the House Oversight and Reform Committee to pass legislation that would prohibit gender discrimination. Advertisement

The ERA aims to amend the Constitution and add language ensuring equality of the sexes and grant Congress the power to enforce the amendment.

The amendment would read: "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

The amendment was slated to be formally added within seven years after it was passed in 1972 -- a deadline that was extended to 1982.

"The lack of constitutional protections for anyone who is not a cisgender man is a blemish on the very idea of Americanism," Milano told the committee, according to The Hill.

Milano, 48, was arrested outside of the White House during a voting rights rally Tuesday.

In a message on Twitter on Thursday, Milano said she was proud of the other women involved in the hearing and felt honored to participate.

Advertisement I'm honored to have been able to participate in today's hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment. I'm so proud of the women fighting alongside me in this hearing, and appreciative of tireless work of @repmaloney on this issue. #ERANow— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 21, 2021