Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2021 / 6:19 AM

Woman captures 'Brocken spectre' on video at ridge in Washington state

By
Lauren Fox, Accuweather.com
A Brocken spectre, center-left, is seen among the clouds on Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park in Washington state on October 11. Photo by Nikki Klein/Facebook
A Brocken spectre, center-left, is seen among the clouds on Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park in Washington state on October 11. Photo by Nikki Klein/Facebook

Oct. 20 -- Nikki Klein was having a less-than-pleasant day earlier this month when she decided to venture out to Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park, leading her directly into a "magical" encounter the likes of which she had never experienced before.

Klein resides in Santa Clarita, Calif., but lived on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state for the first 30 years of her life and grew up with Olympic National Park as her backyard.

Advertisement

She was visiting her father in Port Angeles, Wash., when she was having a "pretty crummy morning" on Oct. 11. To relax, she decided to go enjoy some time out exploring nature.

"I went up to the mountains to just kind of wash the crumminess of the morning off me," Klein told AccuWeather.

RELATED Hopes for dampened Calif. fire season rise with forecast for soaking rains

She sat for a while in a meadow watching the clouds roll by before deciding to walk up to a mountainous area known as Hurricane Ridge. The sun was beginning to go down, and when she arrived, she eventually met another hiker and spent some time chatting with him. It was then that the other hiker pointed out what looked like a rainbow.

"I turned around and said, 'What in the world is that?'" Klein recalled in an interview with AccuWeather. "I've never seen anything like it before."

Advertisement

The phenomenon is commonly referred to as a glory, or in the case of Klein's experience, a "Brocken spectre" -- meaning it is "broken" because the full circle of the rainbow cannot be seen.

RELATED Analysis: 99.9% of climate studies agree that humans are causing climate change

When the phenomenon is visible in the air from a plane, it is sometimes referred to as a "pilot's glory."

A "pilots glory" is seen on a flight from Seattle to Philadelphia on October 8. The outline of the airplane can be seen in the middle of the glory. Photo by Nicole LoBiondo/AccuWeather

A glory is a sequence of colored rings that resemble a rainbow framing the shadow of the observer on a cloud made up of many small water droplets. On very rare occasions, a glory can occur on dew instead of a cloud.

For a glory to occur and be witnessed, AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said, the sun must be behind the observer, and fog or water droplets must be located below the observer's horizon. The sunlight is then refracted by the water and fog droplets.

RELATED With 6 weeks to go, hurricane season may be all but over

"You need fog or a thin cloud below your position in order to see a glory ... but clear and dry [weather conditions] where you stand," LoBiondo said.

Advertisement

While the breathtaking sight may be an unusual one, LoBiondo said, it can actually occur rather frequently, and most often can be seen from airplanes.

LoBiondo said a higher elevation is key in witnessing a glory, which is why reports of the phenomenon happen most frequently on airplanes.

A Brocken spectre typically does not occur on ground level, so in order to see one, a person must be on a higher elevation, such as a mountain, like the one seen in Klein's video. At its highest point, Hurricane Ridge has an elevation of 5,242 feet.

"There was a moment that it was a little alarming, and then I moved and realized it was my shadow," Klein said of the experience.

She and the other hiker each had separate glories framing their shadows, so he was not showing up in hers and she was not showing up in his.

"We were just having fun and doing funny things in the shadows just awestruck by the beautiful moment," she said. "It was such an amazing, beautiful moment."

Klein shared the video and photos she took of the glory on YouTube.

One thing that could only be captured by a firsthand experience was the size of the glory, which Klein said did not show up clearly on camera. The size got bigger and smaller as the mist got denser and more sparse, but the projection was "massive" and Klein said her shadow on the other mountain probably stood around 100 feet tall.

Advertisement

"I spend so much time on the tops of mountains hiking and out in the wilderness, and to never have seen anything like that ever in my whole life ... it was just the right time and the right place and it was so magical," Klein said. "It felt like a gift."

Despite being an avid hiker and a snowboard instructor at Mammoth Mountain, Klein has never seen a glory prior to this experience and didn't even know what it was.

"Almost every time I go out I see something that I've never seen before," Klein, who recently hiked the entire John Muir Trail in the Sierra Nevada, said.

The trail is more than 200 miles long and she hiked it on her own.

"Almost every day you can witness something that almost nobody will ever see in their whole life," she added.

Klein was quick to document the sight as fast as possible because she thought it would only last for a second, but it ended up lasting for around 30 minutes. She said looking back, she isn't sure that people would have believed her experience had pictures of it not existed.

Advertisement

She also said that the ability to witness the glory in person felt like a "gift" made just for her.

"I know that it is an easily scientifically explained phenomenon, but it really felt like it was a gift just for me," she said. "I really like the quote that you can live your life as if everything is magic or nothing is magic, and this certainly felt like a magical experience."

Scenes from the great outdoors around the world

A commercial airplane moves across the Manhattan midtown skyline to land at LaGuardia Airport at sunset in New York City on September 2, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Lawsuit says critical race theory ban in Oklahoma schools violates Constitution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawsuit says critical race theory ban in Oklahoma schools violates Constitution
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A group of students and educators have filed a lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma, accusing it of violating their constitutional rights with a law that restricts the teaching of race and gender in classrooms.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom expands drought emergency statewide
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom expands drought emergency statewide
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency statewide on Tuesday as the state has failed to meet its goal to decrease water usage.
Alabama man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 siege
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alabama man charged with assaulting police during Jan. 6 siege
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested and charged an Alabama man for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol building.
FBI: 60,000 law enforcement officers assaulted in 2020
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI: 60,000 law enforcement officers assaulted in 2020
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- More than 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty last year, according to the FBI.
FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- FBI agents searched homes in Washington, D.C., and New York City linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018.
Hopes for dampened Calif. fire season rise with forecast for soaking rains
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hopes for dampened Calif. fire season rise with forecast for soaking rains
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bone-dry Northern California will receive a series of soaking rains this week, weather forecasters said Tuesday, bringing hope that the start of this year's Fall wildfire season will be significantly dampened.
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted Tuesday to hold Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, in contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.
Former nurse found guilty of killing 4 patients in East Texas hospital
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former nurse found guilty of killing 4 patients in East Texas hospital
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A former nurse faces the death penalty after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty of murdering four heart patients with air injections in an East Texas hospital. 
Amazon, Ikea, seven others commit to zero-emission shipping by 2040
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Amazon, Ikea, seven others commit to zero-emission shipping by 2040
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Nine major companies on Tuesday announced an initiative called Cargo Owners for Zero Emissions Vessels, in which they pledged to employ only ocean shippers that use zero-carbon fuel by 2040.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the agency confirmed Tuesday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast
Big bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
Lab testing old DNA evidence from Atlanta Child Murders case, mayor says
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol
FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Rep. Fortenberry indicted for lying about 2016 campaign funding scandal
Rep. Fortenberry indicted for lying about 2016 campaign funding scandal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/