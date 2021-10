Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is seen in Bethesda, Md., on October 2, 2020. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Military authorities placed Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, D.C., on lockdown Wednesday after receiving threats of a bomb and an active shooter. Officials said they received the bomb threat just before 9 a.m. EDT near Building 10 at Naval Support Activity Bethesda in Maryland, which is the Walter Reed hospital. Advertisement

Later, authorities received word of a possible active shooter.

All patient appointments were canceled and all gates were closed to non-emergency traffic. A shelter-in-place alert also went out for the campus.

Officials said they eventually cleared the active shooter warning, but were still investigating the bomb threat.

Walter Reed is considered one of the top military hospitals in the country, and it often cares for the president of the United States. Former President Donald Trump spent several days there last fall after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

First lady Jill Biden had a minor surgical procedure at the hospital in July.