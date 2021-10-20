Husband of missing California woman Maya 'May' Millete arrested

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Southern California authorities have arrested the husband of Maya "May" Millete nine months after her disappearance, saying it was clear the woman was killed.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said she have enough evidence to charge Larry Millete with murder even though Maya Millete's body has not been found.

"As the evidence unfolded in this case, it pointed in one direction, that May was murdered," Stephan said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "The law is so crystal clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we cannot discover it."

Larry Millete's attorney, Bonita Martinez, said the prosecutor is acting on speculation, not proof.

"I received a courtesy call from the deputy district attorney alerting me to the arrest of Larry," Martinez told KFMB-TV. "He is going to be charged with murder. This is a surprise to me since they have no proof Maya is dead, and I believe she is still alive."

Maya Millete, who had wanted to file for divorce, went missing in January. Her sister reported her missing on Jan. 9, two days after she was last seen. Her family said she would have never left her three children, ages 4, 9 and 11, or voluntarily missed her eldest daughter's birthday.

Prosecutors said Larry Millete missed worked the day his wife went missing and told detectives he went to Solana Beach with their 4-year-old son.

Lt. Dan Peak, a spokesman for the Chula Vista Police Department, said police have searched the couple's Paseo Los Gatos house several times and have executed nearly six dozen other warrants allowing them to seek evidence, including cellular and electronic devices, financial records, social media accounts and other online data.