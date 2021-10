President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden returns to his hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Wednesday, where he will make a speech stressing the need of infrastructure repairs nationwide. Biden is scheduled to leave Washington, D.C., for eastern Pennsylvania at about 3:30 p.m. EDT. Advertisement

The president is scheduled to speak at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton at about 5:15 p.m.

Biden was born in Scranton on Nov. 20, 1942, and his family lived there for about the first decade of his life before they relocated to Delaware.

Biden's visit comes as officials in Scranton recently changed signs on Interstate 81 from the Central Scranton Expressway to the President Joe Biden Expressway. New signs also reflect a name change for Scranton's Spruce Street, which is now Biden Street.

The president is making the trip to Scranton to grow public support for a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has passed the Senate but remains unpassed in the House.

For Biden's visit Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police will conduct rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 during the visit. Police said roads in central Scranton will also be closed for a time.