U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2021 / 3:41 AM

ACLU challenges Oklahoma's critical race theory ban

By

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A group of students and educators have filed a lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma, accusing it of violating their First and 14th Amendment rights with a law that restricts the teaching of race and gender in classrooms.

It is the first federal challenge against such a statewide ban put in place in an effort to keep schools free of critical race theory.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by several civil liberty groups and the American Civil Liberties Union against H.B. 1775, which they accuse of being unconstitutional as it is racially discriminatory and infringes upon the students' and educators' right to free expression.

The law, which does not mention critical race theory by name, seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race and sex by barring teachers and administrators in public schools from teaching that one race or sex is inherently "racist, sexist or oppressive" and that an individual is responsible for actions committed in the past by a member of their race or sex.

It also bars schools from adopting diversity, equity or inclusion plans that include these topics.

When Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into the bill into law in May, he issued a statement saying that this law is needed "now more than ever" to bring society together.

"I firmly believe that not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans about their race or sex," he said.

However, opponents of the law say it does the opposite of its purported goal.

"H.B. 1775 is an unvarnished attempt to silence the experiences and perspectives of Black, indigenous and LGBTQ+ people, and other groups who have long faced exclusion and marginalization in our institutions, including in our schools," said Genevieve Bonadies Torres, associate director of the Educational Opportunities Project with the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which filed the lawsuit with the ACLU.

According to the lawsuit, the law bars the teaching of gender and race through the use of "language that is simultaneously sweeping and unclear," leaving teachers worried about what they may actually discuss with their students.

"The act's confounding language is not only facially unconstitutional but its application has also chilled and censored speech that strikes at the heart of public education and the nation's democratic institutions," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states that under the law teachers have been advised to avoid terms such as "diversity" and "White privilege" while district administrators have removed from reading lists texts by Black and women authors, such as Harper Lee's To Kill a Mocking Bird and Frederick Douglass' Narrative of the life of Frederick Douglass, in order to avoid raising issues of race and gender in violation of the law.

The civil liberty groups have asked the court to declare the bill unconstitutional under the First and 14th Amendments and issue a preliminary injunction against it.

"All young people deserve to learn an inclusive and accurate history in schools, free from censorship or discrimination," Emerson Sykes, staff attorney with the ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, said in a statement. "H.B. 1775 is so poorly drafted -- in places it is literally indecipherable -- that districts and teachers have no way of knowning what concepts and ideas are prohibited."

According to the Brookings Institute, Oklahoma is one of eight states to pass such a law with nearly 20 others having introduced similar legislation to ban critical race theory from school, which the American Bar Association defines as the academic investigation of the role race and racism plays in society.

Oklahoma State Rep. Kevin West, one of the bills authors, accused the lawsuit of being "full of half-truths and in some cases blatant lies," The Oklahoman reported.

"It's unfortunate, but not surprising, to see radical leftist organizations supporting the racist indoctrination of our children that H.B. 1775 was written to stop," he said. "The law ensures that all history is taught in schools without shaming the children of today into blaming themselves for problems of the past, as radical leftists would prefer."

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Conner tweeted he looks forward to defending the law in court.

"The legislature and governor were wise to prevent the teaching of our children that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex," he said. "I look forward to defending H.B. 1775 against these activists who do not share our Oklahoma values."

