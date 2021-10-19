House Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to punish Bannon for defying subpoena

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, in contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thomson, D-Miss., scheduled the vote last week after Bannon ignored deadlines to produce documents related to his discussions with Trump in the days before the violent insurrection in which radical Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

Should the committee vote as expected to recommend a contempt of Congress charge against Bannon, the matter would be referred to the full House for a vote, which could happen as soon as Thursday.

House approval would send the contempt recommendation to the Justice Department, which would have full, independent authority to decide whether to enforce the prosecution.

Earlier this month, Trump instructed a group of former aides including Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel to defy subpoenas from the committee, citing executive privilege.

The vote to hold Bannon in criminal contempt would make good on threats by the committee to play hardball with Trump aides who refuse to answer questions about the events of Jan. 6.

The former aide was said to be present at a gathering on Jan. 5 to convince lawmakers to block the certification, where he was quoted as saying, "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow." There are also reports that Bannon spoke with Trump on Dec. 30 and urged him to focus on Jan. 6.

Bannon's attorney, Robert Costello, has instructed him to ''invoke any immunities and privileges he may have from compelled testimony" about Jan. 6, including executive privilege, and said Bannon was ''legally unable to comply'' relying on the instructions of Trump to not disclose privileged information, according to the House resolution.

That defense was rejected by Thompson.

"Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the select committee and is instead hiding behind the former president's insufficient, blanket and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Thompson said in a statement last Thursday.

"We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt."

The vote also comes a day after Trump's lawyers cited executive privilege in a lawsuit filed against the committee and the National Archives that's intended to block public release of White House materials related to the U.S. Capitol attack.

The suit calls the House investigation "a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition" and asks federal courts to declare the committee's entire request to be invalid, dismissing the effort as "a political ploy" orchestrated by Biden to "accommodate his partisan allies."