Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 5:17 AM

Judge rules that Univ. of North Carolina can use race in admissions process

By
A judge ruled in favor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill using race in its undergraduate application process.&nbsp;Photo by William Yeung/Wikimedia Commons
A judge ruled in favor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill using race in its undergraduate application process. Photo by William Yeung/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the University of North Carolina's use of race in its undergraduate admissions process is constitutional.

The ruling comes in response to a complaint filed in 2014 by the conservative Students for Fair Admissions, which accused the university of using discriminatory policies and procedures in its undergraduate admissions program that penalized White and Asian applicants.

Advertisement

In her 155-page ruling on Monday, Judge Loretta Biggs wrote that the university's admissions process is "highly individualized," "holistic" and "narrowly tailored" within the law to enroll a diverse student body.

She said the university had also considered other race-neutral strategies but no alternative was found that would achieve its goals as well as its current process.

RELATED Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

"While no student can or should be admitted to this university, or any other, based solely on race, because race is so interwoven in every aspect of the lived experience of minority students, to ignore it, reduce its importance and measure it only by statistical models as SFFA has done, misses important context to include obscuring racial barriers and obstacles that have been faced, overcome and are yet to be overcome," she wrote.

Advertisement

Biggs continued that the school's pursuit of a diverse student body is not only constitutional "but welcomed," even though it falls well short of its goal of creating a diverse environment.

"[N]early 70 years after the first black students were admitted to UNC, the minority students at the university still report being confronted with racial epithets, as well as feeling isolated, ostracized, stereotyped and viewed as tokens in a number of university spaces," she wrote.

RELATED Appeals court reinstates several Oklahoma death row prisoners to lawsuit

She said evidence also shows that, as a whole, minorities are admitted at lower rates than their White and Asian American peers.

According to the school's statistics, of the 5,630 students admitted this year, 65% are White, 21% Asian American, 12% Black, 10% hispanic and 2% American Indian or Alaska Native.

Students for Fair Admissions founder Edward Blum told The New York Times that they will appeal the decision to the justices of the Supreme Court whom they'll ask to "end these unfair and unconstitutional race-based admissions policies."

RELATED Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz to change plea to guilty on all charges

Ben Keith, the associate vice chancellor for communications at UNC, celebrated the ruling in an emailed statement to The Charlotte Observer.

"This decision makes clear that the university's holistic admissions approach is lawful," he said. "We evaluate each student in a deliberate and thoughtful way, appreciating individual strengths, talents and contributions to vibrant campus community where students from all backgrounds can excel and thrive."

Advertisement

The ruling comes as the Students for Fair Admissions pursues similar cases against the University of Texas and Harvard University with the Supreme Court in the latter challenge holding off on a ruling in June to give the Biden administration time to put forth its opinion on the matter.

A lower district court and the First Circuit Appeals Court have ruled in Harvard's favor.

Latest Headlines

House Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to punish Bannon for defying subpoena
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to punish Bannon for defying subpoena
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, in contempt for defying a subpoena to testify.
Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Several Latino voters and voting civil rights groups have sued Texas over redistricting plans on accusations they are unconstitutional and discriminate against Latinos based on their race and nation of origin.
Indicted LA councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to 'step back' from duties but not resign
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Indicted LA councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to 'step back' from duties but not resign
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted last week on fraud and conspiracy charges said he will step back from his duties but not resign.
Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as U.S. envoy for Afghanistan
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as U.S. envoy for Afghanistan
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has resigned from his post as the United States lead diplomat to Afghanistan following the late summer exodus of the U.S. military from the war-torn country.
Kamala Harris touts climate aspects of Build Back Better plan at Lake Mead
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kamala Harris touts climate aspects of Build Back Better plan at Lake Mead
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday called for lawmakers to act with a "sense of urgency" to pass two key pillars of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda while visiting Nevada's Lake Mead.
State Department watchdog launches reviews of Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
State Department watchdog launches reviews of Afghanistan withdrawal
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Diana Shaw, the State Department's acting inspector general, notified top lawmakers Monday that the OIG is conducting reviews of the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up abortion providers' challenge to Texas' near-total abortion ban sooner than the high court usually would hear arguments.
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to prevent release of White House records
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to prevent release of White House records
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection in a bid to keep it from examining White House records related to the attack.
State Department, CDC warn against travel to Singapore amid 'very high' COVID-19 risk
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
State Department, CDC warn against travel to Singapore amid 'very high' COVID-19 risk
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans against traveling to Singapore citing a "very high" risk of COVID-19 in the country as it prepares to welcome vaccinated travelers.
Amazon to hire 150K seasonal workers, offer $3,000 signing bonuses
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Amazon to hire 150K seasonal workers, offer $3,000 signing bonuses
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it is planning to hire 150,000 temporary and seasonal workers for the holidays and is seeking to entice them with $3,000 signing bonuses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/