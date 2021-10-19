Trending
J&J sells more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine in third quarter

Last week, the FDA's advisory committee recommended a booster shot for all adults who'd received the vaccine, partly because data indicate that it didn't provide as much protection as the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.&nbsp; File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it sold more than $500 million worth of its COVID-19 vaccine during the third quarter, surpassing what most experts anticipated.

The drugmaker said reported total sales of $23.3 billion and net earnings of $3.66 billion. About $502 million of that was through sales of the coronavirus vaccine.

The company's pharmaceutical business, which developed the one-shot vaccine, saw an increase of nearly 14% over the third quarter of 2020, it said.

Johnson & Johnson also said sales in its consumer health division increased 5.7% and medical devices saw a 7.6% rise.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee recommended a booster shot for all adults who'd received the vaccine, partly because data indicate that it didn't provide as much protection as the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

